Información de YieldBricks (YBR)

Imagine a world where real estate investing isn’t limited by borders, capital, access or investor status. YieldBricks is making this a reality by merging the transparency and innovation of DeFi with stability of RWA assets into a scalable protocol that enables anyone to invest in premium, yield-bearing properties with ease.

Sitio web oficial: https://www.yieldbricks.com/ Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/c5n2ate3yi2ckx5r Explorador de bloques: https://arbiscan.io/token/0x11920f139a3121c2836e01551d43f95b3c31159c