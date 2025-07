Información de Tezos (XTZ)

Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve by upgrading itself. Stakeholders govern upgrades to the core protocol, including upgrades to the amendment process itself.

Sitio web oficial: https://www.tezos.com/ Whitepaper: https://tezos.com/whitepaper.pdf Explorador de bloques: https://tzstats.com/