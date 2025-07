Información de ELIS (XLS)

ELIS Technologies Ltd is an Ireland-based robotics and AI enterprise that develops drones and systems which integrate proprietary 3D GPS eMapping technology. The ELIS token ($XLS) serves as the fuel for the entire ELIS Hardware-as-a-Service ecosystem, and is redeemable for all services offered by ELIS Technologies Ltd.

Sitio web oficial: https://www.elis.tech/ Explorador de bloques: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x4cffca9df0db66274a624b6017690da1c6ad74e4