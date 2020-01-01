Tokenómica de ONYXCOIN (XCN)
Información de ONYXCOIN (XCN)
Onyx Protocol is the backbone of web3 blockchain infrastructure powered by XCN.
Tokenómica y análisis de precio de ONYXCOIN (XCN)
Explora los datos clave de la tokenómica y el precio de ONYXCOIN (XCN), incluyendo la capitalización de mercado, detalles de suministro, FDV e historial de precios. Comprende el valor actual del token y su posición en el mercado de un vistazo.
Estructura detallada del token ONYXCOIN (XCN)
Profundiza en cómo se emiten, asignan y desbloquean los tokens XCN. Esta sección destaca aspectos clave de la estructura económica del token: utilidad, incentivos y calendario de desbloqueo.
While the available structured data does not include Onyxcoin-specific quantitative unlock schedules, we can still deliver a comprehensive qualitative overview of the typical components of token economics, referencing general best practices and patterns in the industry. Many of these mechanism designs are broadly adopted in leading layer-1/blockchain token models, and if you are seeking specifics for Onyxcoin, it's essential to confirm with their official documentation for the most up-to-date details.
Issuance Mechanism
Onyxcoin, like many contemporary blockchain projects, is expected to use a fixed or capped supply token model. In such models: - The total supply is predetermined (e.g., 1 billion or 10 billion tokens). - New tokens are minted at genesis or distributed according to a vesting/unlock schedule. - Early supporters (investors, team, advisors, ecosystem partners) receive allocations with gradual vesting to align incentives.
Industry Example Chart:
|Price Tier
|Unlock Month 0
|Unlock Month 12
|Unlock Month 24
|Max Unlocked (Month 24+)
|$0.0375
|X
|XX
|XXXX
|XXXXX
|$0.0500
|X
|XX
|XXXX
|XXXXX
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
- Lower price tiers (early investors) get larger initial allocations, but vest gradually over ~24 months.
- Unlock curve starts slow, accelerates in the first 1–2 years, then stabilizes.
Allocation Mechanism
Token allocations are typically split across these buckets (approximate patterns based on industry standards):
|Allocation Category
|Function/Recipients
|Typical % of Total Supply
|Ecosystem/Community
|Community incentives, staking, etc.
|40–60%
|Foundation/Treasury
|Grants, strategic partnerships
|10–20%
|Private Sale Investors
|Early backers, funds
|10–15%
|Team & Advisors
|Core contributors, leadership
|10–20%
|Ecosystem Growth
|Future incentives, LPs, rewards
|Variable
|Reserves
|For unforeseen requirements
|Variable
Note: Actual Onyxcoin allocation should be checked in official tokenomics whitepapers or announcements.
Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
Token utility typically includes: - Gas/Transaction Fees: Used to pay for on-chain transactions. - Staking: Validators and delegators stake tokens for network security and earn rewards. - Governance: Token holders vote on protocol upgrades, spending treasury funds, etc. - Ecosystem Incentives: Rewards for app developers, early adopters, liquidity providers, etc. - Other Use Cases: Sometimes includes access to services, DApp usage, or discounts within the platform.
Locking Mechanism
To promote long-term alignment and reduce immediate sell pressure: - Team, advisor, and private investor tokens are often locked from transfer for 6–24 months. - Linear vesting is common—tokens unlock gradually per-block or per-month. - Cliff Vesting: Sometimes an initial lock-up period (e.g., 6 or 12 months) before gradual unlock starts.
Unlocking Time
A typical unlock schedule might resemble: - Months 0–6: Minimal unlocks, possibly only public/community allocations distributed. - Months 12–24: Majority of team/investor tokens begin to unlock, coinciding with project milestones. - Post-24 months: Allocation fully unlocked and in circulation, with little to no new supply entering.
Example of a Tiered Unlock Table
|Month
|Total Unlocked
|Team Unlock (%)
|Investor Unlock (%)
|Community (%)
|Foundation (%)
|0
|10%
|0%
|0%
|8%
|2%
|12
|60%
|15%
|10%
|30%
|5%
|24
|100%
|20%
|15%
|50%
|10%
Key Takeaways and Industry Implications
- Front-Loaded Community Focus: Modern projects allocate the largest share to the community, aiming to bootstrap network effects and decentralization.
- Extended Vesting for Insiders: Long lock-ups for insiders help prevent early sell-offs and reinforce team commitment.
- Dynamic Supply Considerations: Some protocols incorporate burning, inflation, or dynamic reward schedules, but most new projects favor a fixed cap.
Potential Limitations & Recommendations
- Always review Onyxcoin’s specific release and vesting contracts. General patterns above are industry best practices, but only Onyxcoin’s official documentation can confirm its mechanisms.
- Liquidity and market behavior are sensitive to the unlock curve; sharp unlocks may create volatility, so gradual linear vesting is preferred.
- Ecosystem incentives should be flexible to adapt to changing network demands without compromising decentralization goals.
Conclusion
Onyxcoin’s token economics are expected to follow a structured, time-based unlock model with multiple allocations for community, team, investors, and ecosystem development. Tokens are locked and linearly vested over 1–2 years, with most supply entering circulation within the first two years, followed by stabilization. Usage and incentives are designed to bootstrap network adoption, governance, and ecosystem growth, with long-term alignment between stakeholders at the core.
For Onyxcoin-specific charts, allocation percentages, or a detailed vesting calendar, always consult their official resources or audited tokenomics disclosure.
Tokenómica de ONYXCOIN (XCN): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso
Entender la tokenómica de ONYXCOIN (XCN) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.
Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:
Suministro total:
El número máximo de tokens XCN que se han creado o se crearán jamás.
Suministro circulante:
El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.
Suministro máx.:
El límite máximo de tokens XCN que pueden existir en total.
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.
Tasa de inflación:
Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.
¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?
Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.
Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.
Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.
Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.
Ahora que entiendes la tokenómica de XCN ¡explora el precio en vivo del token XCN!
Cómo comprar XCN
¿Interesado en agregar ONYXCOIN (XCN) a tu portafolio? MEXC admite varios métodos para comprar XCN, incluidos tarjetas de crédito, transferencias bancarias y operaciones entre pares. Ya seas principiante o profesional, MEXC hace que la compra de criptomonedas sea fácil y segura.
Historial de precios de ONYXCOIN (XCN)
Analizar el historial de precios de XCN ayuda a los usuarios a comprender los movimientos pasados del mercado, los niveles clave de soporte/resistencia y los patrones de volatilidad. Ya sea que estés rastreando los máximos históricos o identificando tendencias, los datos históricos son una parte crucial de la predicción de precios y el análisis técnico.
Predicción de precios de XCN
¿Quieres saber hacia dónde podría dirigirse XCN? Nuestra página de predicción de precios de XCN combina el sentimiento del mercado, tendencias históricas e indicadores técnicos para ofrecerte una visión prospectiva.
¿Por qué deberías elegir MEXC?
MEXC es uno de los principales exchanges de criptomonedas del mundo, confiado por millones de usuarios a nivel global. Ya seas principiante o experto, MEXC es tu forma más fácil de acceder a las criptomonedas.
Aviso legal
Los datos de la tokenómica en esta página provienen de fuentes externas. MEXC no garantiza su exactitud. Realiza una investigación exhaustiva antes de invertir.
Comprar ONYXCOIN (XCN)
Monto
1 XCN = 0.013887 USD