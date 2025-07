Información de Winnerz (WNZ)

Winnerz is a blockchain sport platform and ecosystem that encompasses wide range of sports, and benefits all participants including users, sports players, and suppliers. Winnerz also runs offline sports center franchises and competitions as well. Therefore, It can be said Winnerz is the online & offline operator utilizing blockchain.

Sitio web oficial: https://en.winnerz.win/ Whitepaper: https://winnerz.win/asset/whitepaper/WINNERZ_whitepaper_en.pdf Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/token/0x02795795196f563fdafce8dd97fca4871ded51c3