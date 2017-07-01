Tokenómica de Tron (TRX)
Información de Tron (TRX)
TRON: Decentralize the Web TRON is dedicated to building the infrastructure for a truly decentralized Internet. The TRON Protocol, one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world which offers scalability, high-availability, and high-throughput computing (HTC) support that serves as the foundation for all decentralized applications in the TRON ecosystem. It also provides better compatibility for Ethereum smart contracts through an innovative, pluggable smart contract platform. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. Every month more than 170 million people use BitTorrent Inc. developed products. Its protocols move as much as 40% of the world's Internet traffic on a daily basis. Now TRON is one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world with over 100M users.
Tokenómica y análisis de precio de Tron (TRX)
Explora los datos clave de la tokenómica y el precio de Tron (TRX), incluyendo la capitalización de mercado, detalles de suministro, FDV e historial de precios. Comprende el valor actual del token y su posición en el mercado de un vistazo.
Estructura detallada del token Tron (TRX)
Profundiza en cómo se emiten, asignan y desbloquean los tokens TRX. Esta sección destaca aspectos clave de la estructura económica del token: utilidad, incentivos y calendario de desbloqueo.
Overview of Token Economics
TRON (TRX) operates as the native token of the TRON EVM-compatible Layer-1 blockchain. It implements a sophisticated token economic structure focused on deflation, staking, and incentivization. Below, we explore TRX's issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, and locking mechanisms, including detailed tables where appropriate.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Genesis Issuance: Initially, TRON launched as an ERC-20 token with a planned supply of 100 billion TRX.
- Mainnet Transition: In June 2018, TRX migrated from Ethereum to its own mainnet.
- Burn Mechanism: Upon mainnet launch, 1 billion TRX (1% of initial supply) was burned.
- Ongoing Issuance: TRX transitioned to a deflationary supply model starting April 6, 2021. Token burns (mostly from transaction/resource fees) consistently exceed new issuance, maintaining a net deflationary path.
- Current Supply: As of December 2024, the total token supply is approximately 86.23 billion TRX, reflecting years of active burning outpacing any new issuance.
Annual Burn Rate and Deflationary Data
|Period
|Tokens Generated
|Tokens Burned
|Deflationary Outcome
|July 2022 – June 2023
|~300M–400M/mo
|~450M–500M/mo
|Net loss: ~1.6B TRX Q2 2023
This deflationary approach is still ongoing, aligned with user and network activity [[1]].
2. Allocation Mechanism
Initial Allocation (ERC-20 phase):
|Allocation Category
|TRX (Billion)
|% of Initial Total Supply
|TRON Foundation & Ecosystem
|35.00
|35.0%
|Initial Supporter (Peiwo/Justin Sun’s Company)
|10.00
|10.0%
|Private Sale Participants
|25.70
|25.7%
|Public Sale Participants
|40.00
|40.0%
|Mainnet Burn at Genesis
|1.00
|1.0%
- Unlock Status: All foundation team tokens became unlocked as of January 1, 2020.
- Current Concentration: As of Dec. 2024, the top 10 wallets hold ~42.4% of total supply, with JustLend DAO alone controlling ~14.35%.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Core Use Cases
-
Resource Acquisition:
- Bandwidth: Each account has a daily bandwidth quota; additional bandwidth can be obtained by staking TRX.
- Energy: Required for executing smart contracts, can only be gained by staking TRX.
- Burning for Resources: Excess resource usage requires burning TRX at dynamically priced rates (unit price of bandwidth/energy governed by TIPs).
-
Staking & Delegation:
- Staking: Users lock TRX to obtain network resources and voting power.
- Voting: TRX stakers vote for Super Representatives—top 27 by votes become block producers and governance authorities.
- Rewards: Stakers earn rewards both as voters and as Super Representatives, with a commission taken by representatives.
Reward Distribution (Per Block)
|Role
|Reward
|Comments
|Super Representative
|16 TRX per block
|Adjustable via governance
|Voters (Stakers)
|Portion of block
|Pro rata via voting ratio
- Staking Yields: Historically between 4.3% to 5.4% per year (decreasing in 2023–2024).
Medium of Exchange/Settlement
- TRX is broadly used for transaction fees, DEX swaps, DeFi collateral (e.g., JustLend), and ecosystem payments.
Governance
- Only the top 27 Super Representatives vote directly on on-chain governance parameters; regular stakers influence SR choice via voting.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Staked TRX is locked and cannot be moved or traded while delegated.
- Unstaking/Unfreezing: After a user initiates an unstake (unfreeze), a 14-day waiting period is required before funds are accessible again.
- Delegation Lock: Staked TRX that is delegated for voting cannot be unstaked until delegation is removed.
Unstaking Operations:
- Users may perform up to 32 parallel unstaking operations.
- Each unstake requires a separate 14-day waiting period before withdrawal.
5. Unlocking Time
- Foundation & Team: All restricted tokens were fully unlocked by January 1, 2020.
- Staked TRX: 14-day unbonding/unlocking period post-unstaking operation.
Unstaking Steps:
- Initiate the unstake.
- Wait 14 days (“lock-up” period).
- Use automated or manual withdrawal to move TRX back to main account.
Summary Table: TRON Tokenomics at a Glance
|Mechanism
|Description
|Timeline/Policy
|Genesis Issuance
|100B TRX issued (ERC-20)
|Pre-mainnet (2017–2018)
|Deflationary Burn
|Ongoing deflation via resource fee burns; >1.6B TRX burned in Q2 2023
|Since mainnet launch, accelerated since 2021
|Initial Allocations
|35% Foundation, 10% early supporter, 25.7% private, 40% public sale
|Fully unlocked by Jan. 2020
|Staking Lock
|Required for bandwidth/energy/voting; locks tokens until unstaked/unfrozen
|User-controlled, 14-day wait
|Unstaking Hold
|14-day lock after unfreeze; up to 32 concurrent unstakes
|Network parameter (#70)
|Usage & Incentives
|Payments, staking, voting, fee burns, resource acquisition, governance participation
|Ongoing, with dynamic rate models
|Reward Distribution
|Block rewards to Super Representatives & voters, pro-rata
|~4.3–5.4% APR (variable)
|Governance
|Delegated PoS, on-chain voting, governance through Super Reps
|Election every 6 hours
Additional Nuances and Strategic Implications
- Network Security & Participation: Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) with regular elections (every 6 hours) incentivizes active participation and secures the network via distributed block producers.
- Dynamic Economics: Staking reward rates and energy/bandwidth prices can be adjusted via community governance, allowing TRON to react to market and usage shifts.
- Liquidity: As of Q2 2023, 100% of genesis TRX is liquid, except for those actively locked/staked by users.
- Ecosystem Centralization: The high holding concentration in JustLend DAO and a handful of addresses introduces some centralization risk but also streamlines DeFi governance and liquidity provision.
- User Flexibility: The 14-day unstake period is competitive among major L1s, balancing user accessibility with network stability.
References to Official Documentation
- How to unstake TRX
- TRON Governance Parameters - Tronscan
Conclusion
TRON’s tokenomics model is mature, actively deflationary, and highly integrated with on-chain resource management and governance. The mechanisms of issuance, allocation, usage, and incentives are all governed by transparent governance and clear economic policy, supporting sustainable ecosystem growth and robust user participation. The 14-day staking lock and full unlock of foundation/team tokens further assure liquidity and decentralization for stakeholders.
Tokenómica de Tron (TRX): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso
Entender la tokenómica de Tron (TRX) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.
Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:
Suministro total:
El número máximo de tokens TRX que se han creado o se crearán jamás.
Suministro circulante:
El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.
Suministro máx.:
El límite máximo de tokens TRX que pueden existir en total.
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.
Tasa de inflación:
Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.
¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?
Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.
Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.
Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.
Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.
Ahora que entiendes la tokenómica de TRX ¡explora el precio en vivo del token TRX!
Aviso legal
Los datos de la tokenómica en esta página provienen de fuentes externas. MEXC no garantiza su exactitud. Realiza una investigación exhaustiva antes de invertir.