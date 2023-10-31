Información de TIA (TIA)

Celestia is a modular blockchain network whose goal is to build a scalable data availability layer, enabling the next generation of scalable blockchain architectures - modular blockchains.

Sitio web oficial: https://www.celestia.org Whitepaper: https://arxiv.org/abs/1905.09274 Explorador de bloques: https://www.mintscan.io/celestia