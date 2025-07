Información de TonCapy (TCAPY)

TonCapy is a Web3 project in a powerful ecosystem, backed by BingX, TingFoundation and invested in by UFIN LABs. The 2 firms have onboarded over 20 million users and supported the development of more than 200 projects on various blockchains. With strategic partnerships with 10 top-tier CEXs, TonCapy is on track to become the Unicorn of this Halving cycle.

Sitio web oficial: https://www.toncapy.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.toncapy.com Explorador de bloques: https://bscscan.com/token/0x045c2767a6cae0a4551f40e4e8d250af94fe056b