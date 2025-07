Información de Syscoin (SYS)

Syscoin is a Proof-of-Work blockchain, merged-mined with Bitcoin. At its base it is a dual-layered blockchain: the core is the Syscoin blockchain itself, and running in tandem with it is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) layer called NEVM (Network-Enhanced Virtual Machine), which provides smart contract functionality.

Sitio web oficial: http://syscoin.org Whitepaper: https://syscoin.org/research-whitepapers Explorador de bloques: https://explorer.syscoin.org