Tokenómica de Supra (SUPRA)
Información de Supra (SUPRA)
Supra is a MultiVM Layer 1 starting with MoveVM. Clocking in 500,000 TPS throughput on 300 globally distributed nodes with sub-second consensus latency, Supra is building the world's first vertically integrated, all-in-one blockchain. With native oracle price feeds, onchain randomness, cross-chain communication, and automation, as well as EVM and SolanaVM support coming soon; Supra provides developers everything they need on a unified platform to build Super dApps.
Tokenómica y análisis de precio de Supra (SUPRA)
Explora los datos clave de la tokenómica y el precio de Supra (SUPRA), incluyendo la capitalización de mercado, detalles de suministro, FDV e historial de precios. Comprende el valor actual del token y su posición en el mercado de un vistazo.
Estructura detallada del token Supra (SUPRA)
Profundiza en cómo se emiten, asignan y desbloquean los tokens SUPRA. Esta sección destaca aspectos clave de la estructura económica del token: utilidad, incentivos y calendario de desbloqueo.
The tokenomics of SUPRA encompass several critical components: issuance, allocation, utility/incentives, locking/vesting, and token unlock schedule. Below is a comprehensive breakdown in line with your request.
Issuance Mechanism
SUPRA tokens are typically minted according to a predetermined schedule established by the project team. The specifics of SUPRA's issuance rate (such as whether it’s inflationary, capped, or deflationary) are usually determined in the whitepaper or economic model, but publicly available summaries suggest that SUPRA applies a controlled and scheduled release, likely to avoid sudden inflation or premature dilution.
There is no evidence of on-demand minting or significant burn mechanisms as seen in some other protocols. SUPRA's issuance is designed to support the project’s long-term goals, ecosystem incentives, and stakeholder distributions.
Allocation Mechanism
While a precise allocation table isn't surfaced from public summaries, SUPRA's allocation pattern would conventionally follow industry norms, similar to leading L1 or infrastructure tokens. Here's what can be reasonably expected based on common practices and implied structures:
|Recipient/Allocation
|Purpose
|Distribution Rationale
|Team/Foundation
|Core development, future incentives
|Vesting/locked (to ensure long-term commitment)
|Investors
|Seed/private/public rounds
|Vesting, staggered unlocks
|Ecosystem/Community
|Grants, bootsrapping, partnerships, rewards
|Linear or event-triggered unlocks
|Treasury/DAO
|Future expenses, security, liquidity
|Multi-year, discretionary
|Advisors/Partners
|Strategic guidance, network effects
|Typically vesting, sometimes partial up-front
(Note: The exact SUPRA allocations and percentages may be found in detail in whitepapers, but a commonly seen pattern is: Team (15-20%), Investors (15-30%), Ecosystem & Community (20-40%), Treasury (10-20%), Advisors (2-5%).)
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
SUPRA tokens are integral to the network’s functionality and growth:
- Network Utility: Used for staking, participating in consensus, accessing services (e.g., oracles/data feeds), paying fees, and interacting with dApps.
- Incentives: Rewards for validators, node operators, contributors, and community participants generally come in SUPRA tokens.
- Governance: Token holders may have voting power over network upgrades, treasury disbursement, and protocol parameters.
- Ecosystem Funding: Token grants can incentivize ecosystem development, partnerships, and broader adoption.
Locking and Vesting Mechanism
Projects like SUPRA typically employ linear vesting for core team and investor allocations to align incentives and prevent large token dumps. Ecosystem and community incentives might be distributed linearly, via milestone-based releases, or as part of liquidity mining/staking rewards.
- Team & Advisors: Locked with a multi-year vesting schedule (e.g., 12–48 months), often with a cliff (delay before any tokens unlock).
- Investors: Staggered vesting, sometimes shorter than for the team, to ensure liquidity and support market stability.
- Community Rewards & Grants: May use periodic unlocks, claim windows, or be distributed as composable NFT incentives.
Unlocking Schedule
Token unlocks for SUPRA are scheduled over a period of years, and each allocation group has a defined release cadence.
Although precise dates and figures for each unlock cohort weren't directly retrievable, here’s the standard mechanism:
- Vesting periods range from 6 months (community sales) to over 4 years (team, ecosystem, and investor allocations).
- Unlock events are generally monthly or quarterly.
General Unlock Table Example
|Date
|Amount Unlocked
|Recipient
|Share of Circulating Supply (%)
|Cumulative Unlocked
|Remaining Locked
|2024-07-01
|X
|Team
|X
|X
|X
|2024-07-01
|X
|Investors
|X
|X
|X
|2024-07-01
|X
|Ecosystem/Grants
|X
|X
|X
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
(Note: Actual data points for SUPRA can be filled in as they become available through official disclosures.)
Implications of Token Release and Mechanism Design
- Supply Pressure: Linear and staggered unlocking mitigates the risk of sudden supply shocks.
- Ecosystem Growth: Substantial allocation toward ecosystem and community supports the growth in dApps, partnerships, and general adoption.
- Governance Safety: Escrow/voting-locked tokens encourage active, long-term participation.
- Investor & Team Alignment: Long vesting with cliffs binds critical contributors to project success.
Summary
SUPRA’s tokenomics are built to incentivize sustained contribution, broad ecosystem engagement, and gradual decentralization, while vesting and lock-up policies reinforce alignment between core stakeholders and the project’s long-term success.
For the most authoritative breakdown, consult the SUPRA whitepaper and official unlock schedules once they are publicly released or updated.
Tokenómica de Supra (SUPRA): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso
Entender la tokenómica de Supra (SUPRA) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.
Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:
Suministro total:
El número máximo de tokens SUPRA que se han creado o se crearán jamás.
Suministro circulante:
El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.
Suministro máx.:
El límite máximo de tokens SUPRA que pueden existir en total.
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.
Tasa de inflación:
Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.
¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?
Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.
Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.
Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.
Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.
Ahora que entiendes la tokenómica de SUPRA ¡explora el precio en vivo del token SUPRA!
Cómo comprar SUPRA
¿Interesado en agregar Supra (SUPRA) a tu portafolio? MEXC admite varios métodos para comprar SUPRA, incluidos tarjetas de crédito, transferencias bancarias y operaciones entre pares. Ya seas principiante o profesional, MEXC hace que la compra de criptomonedas sea fácil y segura.
Historial de precios de Supra (SUPRA)
Analizar el historial de precios de SUPRA ayuda a los usuarios a comprender los movimientos pasados del mercado, los niveles clave de soporte/resistencia y los patrones de volatilidad. Ya sea que estés rastreando los máximos históricos o identificando tendencias, los datos históricos son una parte crucial de la predicción de precios y el análisis técnico.
Predicción de precios de SUPRA
¿Quieres saber hacia dónde podría dirigirse SUPRA? Nuestra página de predicción de precios de SUPRA combina el sentimiento del mercado, tendencias históricas e indicadores técnicos para ofrecerte una visión prospectiva.
¿Por qué deberías elegir MEXC?
MEXC es uno de los principales exchanges de criptomonedas del mundo, confiado por millones de usuarios a nivel global. Ya seas principiante o experto, MEXC es tu forma más fácil de acceder a las criptomonedas.
Aviso legal
Los datos de la tokenómica en esta página provienen de fuentes externas. MEXC no garantiza su exactitud. Realiza una investigación exhaustiva antes de invertir.
Comprar Supra (SUPRA)
Monto
1 SUPRA = 0.002388 USD