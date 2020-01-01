Tokenómica de SUI (SUI)
Información de SUI (SUI)
Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.
Tokenómica y análisis de precio de SUI (SUI)
Explora los datos clave de la tokenómica y el precio de SUI (SUI), incluyendo la capitalización de mercado, detalles de suministro, FDV e historial de precios.
Estructura detallada del token SUI (SUI)
Profundiza en cómo se emiten, asignan y desbloquean los tokens SUI. Esta sección destaca aspectos clave de la estructura económica del token: utilidad, incentivos y calendario de desbloqueo.
Token Issuance Mechanism
Sui has a fixed maximum total supply of 10 billion SUI tokens. The issuance follows a schedule with staged unlocks over many years—extending beyond 2030. At genesis (mainnet launch), only a portion of the total supply was liquid, with the majority subject to long-term vesting and unlock schedules designed to avoid sudden inflation.
Key points:
- Initial liquid supply was just a fraction of max supply, slowly increasing as tokens vest.
- Early protocol stages included temporary inflationary reward subsidies for staking, designed to bootstrap participation but set to phase out as fee income replaces them.
- By late 2024, annualized token inflation drifted close to zero, reflecting the reduced reliance on new issuance for incentives.
Token Allocation Mechanism
Initial Allocations:
- Community Reserve: 50% (5B SUI) – managed by the Sui Foundation for ecosystem development and growth initiatives.
- Early Contributors: 20% (2B SUI) – granted to project contributors and insiders.
- Investors: 14% (1.4B SUI) – distributed among private investors.
- Mysten Labs Treasury: 10% (1B SUI) – held by the Mysten Labs entity.
- Community Access Program & App Testers: 6% (600M SUI) – for public/whitelisted sales and engagement.
Additional notes:
- The public sale portion was only 6% of supply, highlighting the project's focus on gradual and controlled decentralization rather than large public dispersals at launch.
- Allocations to contributors and team, as well as investor tranches, are subject to individualized multi-year vesting restrictions for alignment and market stability.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
SUI functions as the core asset for both protocol security and user utility:
1. Network Security (Staking):
- Token holders stake SUI to operate validators or delegate to existing validators.
- Validators: Must stake at least 30M SUI to secure the network and can earn rewards from transaction fees, storage fund payouts, and—during the first year—issuance subsidies.
- Delegators: Any amount of SUI can be delegated, supporting validators and sharing in their rewards net of commission.
2. Transaction Fees:
- SUI is used to pay for gas (transaction) fees. Fee structure splits into “computation” (operational) and "storage" fees.
- Storage fees accumulate in a Storage Fund, subsidizing future validators for ongoing data retention.
3. Ecosystem Growth:
- The Sui Foundation deploys its allocation to incentivize builders, users, and key ecosystem initiatives.
- SUI is increasingly used in DeFi, NFT, and other native applications throughout the ecosystem, with a strong trend towards rising Total Value Locked (TVL) and activity.
4. Future Governance:
- Plans are in place for staked SUI to confer governance rights, limited to prevent excessive concentration (voting power capped at 10% per validator irrespective of stake beyond that).
Lock-Up and Vesting Mechanisms
Lock-up schedules are integral to Sui's economic model, spreading distribution over an extended window:
- Private Investors, Early Contributors, and Team allocations are subject to multi-year vesting.
- For example, 1.4 billion SUI for private investors and team allocations began unlocking in Q2-Q3 2024, continuing gradually for several years.
- The largest single-year unlocks are spread over Q2 and Q3 2024, with over 1 billion SUI entering circulation from locked tranches in that period.
- Ecosystem and Foundation incentives: Unlocking occurs steadily but are at the discretion of the Sui Foundation for when to distribute to initiatives.
- Public Sale & Programmatic Allocations: Certain sales had immediate partial unlocks (e.g., one-third at launch, remainder monthly over ~1 year), while others unlocked in full at genesis for recognized contributors.
- Staking/Reward subsidies: Phased out after the first year, their share shrinks as fee-based rewards take over.
Vesting schedules for core allocations will continue well beyond 2030, ensuring measured growth in circulating supply.
Unlocking Timeline/Events
- Major Token Unlocks:
- Q2 & Q3 2024: A pivotal period, with over 1 billion SUI released from investor and team allocations. This led to a clear step-up in liquid supply.
- Long-term unlocking: Additional tranches from all major categories (investors, contributors, community, etc.) continue through the decade, with data visualization showing a gradual approach to full liquidity.
Unlock Table (Approximate as of 2024):
|Category
|% of Supply
|Example Unlock Schedule
|Community Reserve
|50%
|Gradual, at Foundation's discretion
|Early Contributors
|20%
|Multi-year, beyond 2030
|Investors
|14%
|Stepped, starting Q2/Q3 2024
|Mysten Labs Treasury
|10%
|Vesting chart available, >2030
|Community/Public Sale
|6%
|1/3 at launch, then monthly
Implications and Analysis
- Long-term alignment: Sui’s vesting structure is engineered to align stakeholders and discourage speculative dumping by delaying full token accessibility.
- Ecosystem growth focus: With half of the supply reserved for community initiatives, the protocol prioritizes broad, lasting engagement.
- Market impact: Large unlocks (such as in 2024) pose temporary volatility risks; however, due to the ongoing gradual vesting, these are less likely to produce shockwaves than sudden, cliff-style releases.
- Decentralization and participation: High staking rates (consistently above 78% in 2024) indicate strong engagement, yet a recent slight dip suggests evolving user preferences and market conditions.
- Transition to sustainability: The phasing out of inflationary rewards places greater emphasis on fees and real network usage to incentivize validators and delegators over time.
Summary:
The Sui tokenomics model is meticulously structured to drive secure, decentralized growth, robust utility, and steady ecosystem development. Long-term vesting and measured unlocks, high staking participation, and a well-designed split of allocations underscore efforts to balance incentives, community alignment, and market stability across the protocol’s lifecycle.
Tokenómica de SUI (SUI): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso
Entender la tokenómica de SUI (SUI) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.
Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:
Suministro total:
El número máximo de tokens SUI que se han creado o se crearán jamás.
Suministro circulante:
El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.
Suministro máx.:
El límite máximo de tokens SUI que pueden existir en total.
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.
Tasa de inflación:
Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.
¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?
Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.
Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.
Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.
Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.
Ahora que entiendes la tokenómica de SUI ¡explora el precio en vivo del token SUI!
Aviso legal
Los datos de la tokenómica en esta página provienen de fuentes externas. MEXC no garantiza su exactitud. Realiza una investigación exhaustiva antes de invertir.