Información de STAU (STAU)

We aim to revolutionize the connection between digital and physical assets by seamlessly integrating the value of gold and jewelry into the digital economy. Through collaboration with a company that processes and distributes real gold, we strive to ensure trust and security in the digital trading of gold and other tangible assets.

Sitio web oficial: https://stauweb.com/ Whitepaper: https://stauweb.com/whitepaper/STAU_whitepaper_en.pdf Explorador de bloques: https://polygonscan.com/address/0x37c5ebfae4e4da225e9d8042b05063c4a2c94bb6