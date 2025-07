Información de StorX Network (SRX)

StorX is a trustless, open-source, decentralized cloud storage platform designed to disrupt the $200B cloud storage industry. Built on the XDC Network, one of the most energy-efficient blockchains, StorX combines advanced encryption, data fragmentation, and decentralized storage nodes to deliver unmatched privacy, security, and affordability.

Sitio web oficial: https://storx.tech/ Whitepaper: https://storx.tech/pdf/storx-whitepaper-1.pdf Explorador de bloques: https://xdcscan.io/token/0x5d5f074837f5d4618b3916ba74de1bf9662a3fed