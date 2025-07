Información de SHIFU (SHIFU)

The memecoin world has lost its way.Chaotic, oversaturated, and chasing new hype every week without purpose. The space has lost its discipline, focus, and vision. Enter SHIFU, the Master of All. Born from the legacy of Shiba Inu and Imaginary Ones, SHIFU is more than a token—it’s a guiding force, a teacher, and a leader, bringing discipline, wisdom, and leadership to an unruly market. The Master of All has arrived.

Sitio web oficial: https://shifutoken.com Whitepaper: https://docs.shifutoken.com Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/token/0x95e9F2Bf576DbA036A38e9659167788b518e56bb