Información de SHARDS (SHARDS)

SHARDS is the native utility token of Shards Protocol. It powers the infrastructure for verifiable identity, reputation-based rewards, and user-aligned governance across Web3. More than just a medium of exchange, SHARDS is the fuel behind a new recognition-based economy—where your contribution, not your captured attention, determines your access and upside.

Sitio web oficial: https://shards.tech/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.shards.tech/ Explorador de bloques: https://basescan.org/address/0xd8707B400A5Dc85CBaDDB7279c2Bf40221dF2521