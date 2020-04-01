Tokenómica de THORChain (RUNE)
THORChain is a cross-chain liquidity protocol that allows any asset to be swapped for another in decentralised liquidity pools. THORChain’s first platform is BEPSwap which will allow Binance Chain token holders to swap and stake any BEP2 asset.
Issuance Mechanism
THORChain’s native token is RUNE, with a fixed maximum supply of 500 million tokens. There is no ongoing inflation or continuous emission; the supply is capped at genesis and subsequently distributed and unlocked per schedule. RUNE was initially minted on Binance Chain as a BEP-2 token but has since migrated to its native THORChain network and is used natively for protocol operations.
Allocation Mechanism
THORChain’s initial RUNE allocation, based on data as of June 2022 (and with only minor adjustments by 2024), was apportioned as follows:
|Category
|Allocation (RUNE)
|% of Supply
|Purpose
|Community Incentives
|250,000,000
|50%
|Ecosystem, staking and LP rewards, growth initiatives
|Contributors/Team
|75,000,000
|15%
|Core developers, project team
|Treasury/Operations
|50,000,000
|10%
|Protocol development, reserves
|Fundraiser
|50,000,000
|10%
|Early investors/fundraising rounds
|Private Investors
|50,000,000
|10%
|Venture allocations
|Airdrop
|25,000,000
|5%
|Community bootsrap, strategic campaigns
Notably, by February 2024, the Team/Advisor allocation had fully vested. Specific internal operational allocations (“Service Nodes,” “Operational,” “Community”) were also present, though detailed wallet transparency was not disclosed.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
RUNE serves four mission-critical roles in THORChain:
- Settlement asset: Every supported asset (BTC, ETH, etc.) swaps through RUNE for every trade. This ensures all liquidity pools are paired with RUNE, concentrating liquidity and creating deep cross-chain markets.
- Security collateral: Nodes (THORNodes) must bond RUNE (typically worth 2x the value of external assets they secure) as collateral against Byzantine behavior. The economic model requires the total value of RUNE bonded by nodes to exceed the value at risk in vaults.
- Liquidity provision: LPs deposit RUNE plus a non-RUNE asset (e.g., BTC), facilitating swapping and earning fee-based yields. For every $1 of non-RUNE, there must be $1 of RUNE provided.
- Governance and incentives: RUNE balances network incentives between bonding (security) and pooling (liquidity) via the “incentive pendulum.” Approximately 67% of system rewards (block rewards and fees) go to nodes, and 33% to liquidity providers—although the pendulum mechanism dynamically adjusts this.
This design tightly links RUNE's utility to network usage, fees, yields, and economic security, aligning all actors’ incentives.
Lock-Up and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Team/Advisor Allocation: According to disclosures, 50 million RUNE for team/advisors (10% of supply) was subject to vesting, fully unlocking by February 2024.
- Investor Allocations: Private and public sale allocations (and similar fundraising rounds) typically featured lockups or vesting—but specific schedules are not exhaustively publicized past the major team/advisor batch.
- Community & Incentive Allocations: These are distributed ongoingly for LP rewards, node operation, ecosystem incentives, and other growth campaigns.
- Airdrop Allocation: Usually directly unlocked for immediate distribution.
As of mid-2025, no ongoing inflationary emissions mechanism exists, so dilution risk is absent past the tail-end of initial vesting schedules. With all key team and early investor allocations unlocked, the token supply is now almost entirely circulating, and ongoing RUNE distribution is driven by protocol incentives and on-chain activity.
Overview Table
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Genesis mint; fixed supply (500M RUNE); no further inflation/emissions
|Allocation
|Major allocations: 50% community, 15% team, 10% treasury, 10% fundraiser, 10% private, 5% airdrop
|Usage
|Security (bonding), settlement, liquidity, governance/incentives
|Incentives
|“Incentive pendulum” balancing node vs. LP rewards; dynamic APY based on utilization
|Lock-Up
|Team/Advisor fully unlocked (by 2/2024); early investor vesting completed; ongoing incentives live
|Unlocking
|All major vesting schedules now complete; emissions entirely from protocol operation
Additional Nuances & Implications
- Dynamic Security: The ratio between RUNE bonded (by nodes) and pooled (by LPs) is economically targeted to ensure network resilience and incentivize optimal behaviors (e.g., LPs enter during over-bonding, nodes bond more during under-bonding).
- Economic Flywheel: As volume and fees grow, demand for both LP and node participation—hence for RUNE—also grows.
- Decentralization: The lack of ongoing emission or central authority to control inflation makes RUNE’s tokenomics robust and sustainable long-term, with active incentive alignment.
- Risks & Considerations: Centralization of team/early holding risk is now largely mitigated as vesting periods have ended, but ongoing earning is highly dependent on network usage and health.
Conclusion
THORChain’s RUNE tokenomics model is a carefully structured system that places economic security, liquidity, incentives, and decentralization at its center. Now that all major allocations have vested, network usage and protocol fees primarily govern further RUNE distribution, aligning incentives between nodes, LPs, and protocol participants in a sustainable, dynamically balanced environment.
For detailed schedules and mechanics, you may consult THORChain’s official docs or key ecosystem analyses. For protocol mechanics and incentive breakdown, see the Incentive Pendulum explainer.
Tokenómica de THORChain (RUNE): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso
Entender la tokenómica de THORChain (RUNE) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.
Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:
Suministro total:
El número máximo de tokens RUNE que se han creado o se crearán jamás.
Suministro circulante:
El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.
Suministro máx.:
El límite máximo de tokens RUNE que pueden existir en total.
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.
Tasa de inflación:
Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.
¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?
Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.
Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.
Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.
Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.
Ahora que entiendes la tokenómica de RUNE ¡explora el precio en vivo del token RUNE!
