POOH launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, 95% LP burnt and contract renounced, $POOH is for the people - forever. The mission for POOH is to grow, survive and develop organically. Everyone gets an equal chance to own POOH.

Sitio web oficial: https://pooh.money/ Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/address/0xb69753c06bb5c366be51e73bfc0cc2e3dc07e371