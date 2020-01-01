Tokenómica de Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)
Información de Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)
PNUT is a meme coin.
Tokenómica y análisis de precio de Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)
Explora los datos clave de la tokenómica y el precio de Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT), incluyendo la capitalización de mercado, detalles de suministro, FDV e historial de precios. Comprende el valor actual del token y su posición en el mercado de un vistazo.
Estructura detallada del token Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)
Profundiza en cómo se emiten, asignan y desbloquean los tokens PNUT. Esta sección destaca aspectos clave de la estructura económica del token: utilidad, incentivos y calendario de desbloqueo.
Introduction
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a meme coin on the Solana blockchain that rose to prominence in late 2024 after a social media spike, notably influenced by tweets from Elon Musk and rapid community engagement. Its economics reflect both the typical features and the volatility associated with meme tokens.
Token Economic Structure
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain: Solana
- Type: Meme/ERC-20 equivalent
- Total Supply: 999.85 million PNUT
- Launch: November 2024, coinciding with Binance and KuCoin listings
- Method: All tokens were reportedly minted at genesis; there is no ongoing inflation or scheduled future emissions. No mention of repeated or continuous issuance.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- Initial Distribution: There is no publicly documented, granular breakdown of the initial token allocation (i.e., to team, community, liquidity, ecosystem). The available data signals a launch typical of meme coins:
- All tokens are minted upfront.
- Most supply is directly injected into decentralized and centralized exchange liquidity pools rapidly after launch.
- No evidence of private sale/early investors has been outlined.
- Exchange Listings: No listing fees were levied for the Binance or KuCoin launches, indicating a focus on quick, mass-market access rather than project treasury fundraising.
- Current Circulating Supply: Nearly 100% of supply (999.85M out of 1B) appears to be in circulation.
|Metric
|Value
|Max Supply
|999,850,000 PNUT
|Circulating Supply
|999,850,000 PNUT
|Estimated Launch Date
|November 2024
|Initial Price
|~$0.12 USD (approximate)
|Market Cap (June 2025)
|$265.66M USD
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility:
- PNUT, as a meme coin, primarily derives value from speculative trading, community meme appeal, and associated social virality.
- There is no documentation of formal DeFi utility (no governance/voting, staking, or on-chain protocol utility) as of June 2025.
- Potential uses include tipping, NFT purchases, or entry to online communities, but these applications are not core pillars at launch.
- Incentive Structure:
- Early holders are incentivized by rapid, speculative price appreciation driven by viral trends and influencer mentions.
- No staking, yield farming or formal reward mechanisms are specified.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Token Lockups: There are no explicit lockups or vesting schedules associated with team or investor allocations — the entire supply is tradable from the outset.
- Liquidity: Virtually 100% of the supply is available and liquid post-launch. Typical for meme coins, this maximizes the potential for broad community ownership but increases price volatility risks.
5. Unlocking Time
- Historical Unlock Events: There are no historical or future-dated unlock events recorded for PNUT.
- Team/Advisor Allocations: No evidence or reporting of locked team/advisor allocations requiring future vesting.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance Mechanism
|Full supply minted at launch; no post-launch inflation
|Allocation Mechanism
|All tokens injected into exchanges; no clear team/investor cut
|Usage Mechanism
|Speculative trading; viral community engagement
|Incentives
|Price speculation; meme-driven attention
|Locking Mechanism
|No lockups or vesting; 100% circulating from launch
|Unlocking Time
|No unlocking events; all supply already available
Analytical Perspective
Historical Context & Implications
- Unlike Utility Tokens: PNUT lacks the detailed emission schedules, vesting, and utility-based issuance common to infra or DeFi tokens.
- Community Ownership: The immediate liquidity and absence of privileged allocations foster a “fair launch” ethos — but also leave the token vulnerable to whale-driven volatility and social sentiment swings.
- Speculative Risks: Absence of utility or staking means value is tightly coupled to online attention cycles, making high returns possible but large corrections common.
Future Scenarios
- Durability: If the core team or community expands PNUT’s utility (e.g., as a tipping token or NFT currency), its relevance may persist beyond the initial meme phase.
- Unlock/Inflation Potential: With all tokens in circulation, traditional supply-side shocks are unlikely. Price movements will largely depend on demand-side dynamics and secondary market activity.
Closing Insights
- For Users: PNUT is a pure meme coin archetype — invest only what you are willing to lose, as price is driven more by sentiment and viral peaks than by underlying usage or protocol yield.
- For Observers: PNUT’s story reflects the power of mass coordination and “meme momentum” on Solana. Its economics maximize immediate community engagement and minimize centralized control, but at the expense of sustained, predictable utility.
For further reading, consult sources listed on platforms such as SwissBorg and ZyCrypto. Be wary of speculative extremes with meme assets, and always perform due diligence before participating.
Tokenómica de Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso
Entender la tokenómica de Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.
Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:
Suministro total:
El número máximo de tokens PNUT que se han creado o se crearán jamás.
Suministro circulante:
El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.
Suministro máx.:
El límite máximo de tokens PNUT que pueden existir en total.
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.
Tasa de inflación:
Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.
¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?
Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.
Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.
Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.
Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.
Ahora que entiendes la tokenómica de PNUT ¡explora el precio en vivo del token PNUT!
Cómo comprar PNUT
¿Interesado en agregar Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) a tu portafolio? MEXC admite varios métodos para comprar PNUT, incluidos tarjetas de crédito, transferencias bancarias y operaciones entre pares. Ya seas principiante o profesional, MEXC hace que la compra de criptomonedas sea fácil y segura.
Historial de precios de Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)
Analizar el historial de precios de PNUT ayuda a los usuarios a comprender los movimientos pasados del mercado, los niveles clave de soporte/resistencia y los patrones de volatilidad. Ya sea que estés rastreando los máximos históricos o identificando tendencias, los datos históricos son una parte crucial de la predicción de precios y el análisis técnico.
Predicción de precios de PNUT
¿Quieres saber hacia dónde podría dirigirse PNUT? Nuestra página de predicción de precios de PNUT combina el sentimiento del mercado, tendencias históricas e indicadores técnicos para ofrecerte una visión prospectiva.
¿Por qué deberías elegir MEXC?
MEXC es uno de los principales exchanges de criptomonedas del mundo, confiado por millones de usuarios a nivel global. Ya seas principiante o experto, MEXC es tu forma más fácil de acceder a las criptomonedas.
Aviso legal
Los datos de la tokenómica en esta página provienen de fuentes externas. MEXC no garantiza su exactitud. Realiza una investigación exhaustiva antes de invertir.
Comprar Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)
Monto
1 PNUT = 0.2241 USD