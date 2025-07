Información de Plena Finance (PLENA)

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency market, Plena is revolutionizing how users self-administer their digital assets. With a focus on user empowerment, Plena is designed to provide full self-custody of their digital assets, leverage cutting edge technology like Account Abstraction, Al, and introduce innovative features such as automated purchasing and crypto portfolios.

Sitio web oficial: https://plena.finance/ Whitepaper: https://files.plena.finance/files/lite-paper.pdf Explorador de bloques: https://solscan.io/token/1dHeFbmsVktbHXGcW2GZkfkfYxV4yTKbcusNV3fyTX8