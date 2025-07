Información de PhyChain (PHY)

PhyChain is the world's first innovative platform based on DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) and distributed computing power technology. We are committed to unlocking the potential of billions of idle devices, building a fair and sustainable decentralized computing power network, and providing robust support for the future digital economy.

Sitio web oficial: https://www.phychian.com/#/ Whitepaper: https://phychain.gitbook.io/phychain-whitepaper Explorador de bloques: https://bscscan.com/token/0x1931160cc6c5bb1e44fcf590db51d9e86723ef54