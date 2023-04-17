Profundiza en cómo se emiten, asignan y desbloquean los tokens PEPE. Esta sección destaca aspectos clave de la estructura económica del token: utilidad, incentivos y calendario de desbloqueo.

Overview

Pepe (PEPE) is a meme cryptocurrency designed as a purely playful and community-driven asset. Its tokenomics are distinguished by radical simplicity and transparency, with a focus on fairness and wide distribution.

1. Issuance Mechanism

Fixed Supply: The total supply of PEPE is 420.69 trillion tokens. This supply was minted in full at launch; no further tokens can be created.

No Ongoing Issuance: There are no mechanisms—such as mining, staking rewards, or inflation—that issue new tokens after initial minting. PEPE is non-inflationary.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Category Allocation Notes Uniswap V3 Liquidity Pool 10% (~42.07T PEPE) Provided to bootstrap liquidity; accessible to all CEX Listings/Bridges/Ops 6.9% (~29.03T PEPE) Reserved for centralized exchanges, cross-chain bridges, ops Public/Community ~83% (~349.59T PEPE) Released directly to the public; no private or team allocations

Key Points:

The project founders did not allocate tokens to themselves, employees, advisors, or for any private sales.

The initial distribution emphasized immediate fair launch with wide access to the community.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

No Staking or Yield: PEPE does not feature any staking, liquidity provider rewards, or yield incentives. There are no dividends, profit-sharing, or on-chain rewards for holders.

Primary Utility: PEPE serves as a speculative and memetic asset. It previously provided access to the "Pepe Palace" Discord for holders but this has since been discontinued.

PEPE serves as a speculative and memetic asset. It previously provided access to the “Pepe Palace” Discord for holders but this has since been discontinued. Trading: The main use case is trading on centralized and decentralized exchanges.

No Voting Rights or Governance: Holding PEPE confers no governance or legal rights over any entity.

4. Lock-up and Unlocking Mechanism

Immediate Unlock: The overwhelming majority of the supply was unlocked at launch; there are no vesting schedules, cliffs, or delayed unlocks for the public allocation.

Liquidity and Reserve Allocations: The tokens set aside for liquidity pools and exchange operations were also immediately accessible, with a portion held in transparent multi-sig wallets.

No Ongoing Token Unlocks: All scheduled unlock events are completed. The only recorded unlock event was the initial cliff at launch (April 17, 2023) for the community/incentive allocation.

5. Additional Notes: Security and Centralization

No Minting or Superuser Powers: The contract owner has renounced ownership; there are no mint, pause, or freeze capabilities remaining.

Contract Blacklist Function: A non-standard "blacklist" function was present but reportedly only used once.

A non-standard “blacklist” function was present but reportedly only used once. High Holder Concentration: As of December 2024, the top 10 addresses control over 41% of the total supply, mostly belonging to exchange hot wallets and large liquidity providers.

6. Summary and Implications

Pepe was designed for radical simplicity, transparency, and fairness, with all tokens unlocked and accessible to the community from inception.

The absence of team allocations, investor vesting, or continual issuance reduces the risk of future dilution or insider selling events—a hallmark of memecoin ethos.

PEPE’s complete lack of functional utility or incentive mechanisms means its value and adoption are wholly community-driven and speculative.

Its viral growth and exceptional on-chain holder count highlight the power of memetic engagement, but also expose holders to volatility typical of meme assets.

Key Takeaway

Pepe’s token economics embody extreme transparency and minimalism—no scheduled releases, no special perks or utility, and no formal team compensation. The project's appeal and risk profile are tied singularly to community sentiment and speculative demand.