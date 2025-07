Información de NetMind (NMT)

Netmind is building the decentralized infrastructure and interconnected ecosystem that will underpin the future of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). The Netmind platform has four core layers: 1. Computation: Experience the power of a world-class decentralized computing network, where anyone can contribute their GPUs to fuel the AI revolution. 2. Inference: Deploy your models effortlessly with our on-demand inference service, offering a diverse range of AI model APIs to meet your needs. 3. Agency: Create and deploy sophisticated multi-agent systems that can tackle complex tasks and drive innovation. 4. Training & Consulting: Customize and fine-tune your models using our proprietary LLM and MOE systems, supported by expert consulting services tailored to your unique requirements.

Sitio web oficial: https://power.netmind.ai Whitepaper: https://netmind-power.gitbook.io/white-paper/ Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/token/0x03AA6298F1370642642415EDC0db8b957783e8D6