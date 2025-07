Información de NFT (NFT)

APENFT Fund was born with the mission to register world-class artworks as NFTs on-chain. It is built on top of TRON, one of the world's top three public chains, and is powered by the world's largest distributed data storage system BitTorrent.

Sitio web oficial: http://apenft.org/ Whitepaper: https://foundation.apenft.io/book/APENFT%20White%20Paper.pdf Explorador de bloques: https://tronscan.org/#/token20/TFczxzPhnThNSqr5by8tvxsdCFRRz6cPNq