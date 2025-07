Información de Moonray (MNRY)

Moonray is a decentralized gaming and entertainment network, powered by $MNRY and supporting a wide range of projects in gaming, comics and animation. The Moonray Game, the first game developed by Moonray Studio is a AAA, melee-style, arena combat PVP. Moonray catapults you into an otherworldly multiplayer combat arena, where intense, fast-paced battles demand mastery of both offense and defense. The game is live on the Epic Game Store and coming soon to PlayStation.

Sitio web oficial: https://www.moonray.studio/ Whitepaper: https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1-6UNqvFW1yKfZKwDMJG92d0-RVHP9gJp/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=101706349485834694094&rtpof=true&sd=true Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/token/0x06904a21f2dB805487FcBDC3b3Fe9607dAaa5D54