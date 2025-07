Información de Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia is an online multiplayer blockchain-based strategy game where players use their base and army to battle other players and compete for real cryptocurrency in a play-to-earn fashion. Players can purchase, rent, or partner with landowners to acquire and build a base in the game, earning more rewards as they battle with increasingly difficult bases built by other players around the world.

Sitio web oficial: https://mavia.com Whitepaper: https://statics.mavia.com/landing/public/game_deck.pdf Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/token/0x24fcfc492c1393274b6bcd568ac9e225bec93584