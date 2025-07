Información de Mask Network (MASK)

Mask Network is positioned to become the bridge that connects internet users from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0. The foundational technology of Mask Network is a peer to peer encrypted messaging application, with new functions continuously being created around this foundation.

Sitio web oficial: https://www.mask.io Whitepaper: https://masknetwork.medium.com/introducing-mask-network-maskbook-the-future-of-the-internet-5a973d874edd Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/token/0x69af81e73a73b40adf4f3d4223cd9b1ece623074