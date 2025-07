Información de Loom Network (LOOM)

Loom Network is the next-generation blockchain platform for highly scalable games and social apps. The Loom SDK makes it possible for developers to easily create and run their own large-scale DApps across high throughput DPoS sidechains, which are fully backed by the trust and security of Ethereum.

Sitio web oficial: https://loomx.io/ Whitepaper: https://medium.com/loom-network/introducing-loom-network-scaling-ethereum-today-9ea26b5b57c Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/token/0x42476F744292107e34519F9c357927074Ea3F75D