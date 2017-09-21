Tokenómica de Chainlink (LINK)
Información de Chainlink (LINK)
Chainlink is a blockchain-based middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. The Chainlink token is also used as a collateral for node operators, which prevents bad actors.
Tokenómica y análisis de precio de Chainlink (LINK)
Explora los datos clave de la tokenómica y el precio de Chainlink (LINK), incluyendo la capitalización de mercado, detalles de suministro, FDV e historial de precios. Comprende el valor actual del token y su posición en el mercado de un vistazo.
Estructura detallada del token Chainlink (LINK)
Profundiza en cómo se emiten, asignan y desbloquean los tokens LINK. Esta sección destaca aspectos clave de la estructura económica del token: utilidad, incentivos y calendario de desbloqueo.
Chainlink’s LINK token underpins the entire decentralized oracle network, powering incentives, payments, and the economic security model. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentive mechanisms, locking, and unlocking dynamics, as well as recent supply data.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard & Genesis: LINK was launched as an ERC-677 token (compatible with ERC-20) on Ethereum on September 16, 2017. ERC-677 expands ERC-20, allowing token transfers to trigger logic on the receiving contract.
- Maximum Supply: 1,000,000,000 LINK tokens were minted at genesis. There is no ongoing inflation or routine issuance; all LINK tokens in circulation today originate from the initial supply.
Allocation Mechanism
The original strategic allocation of the 1B LINK tokens (based on disclosures and third-party sources like CoinGecko):
|Allocation Category
|Amount (LINK)
|% of Total
|Vesting/Lockup
|Public Sale
|350,000,000
|35%
|Released at token sale (Sep 2017)
|Node Operators & Ecosystem
|350,000,000
|35%
|Cliff ended Q4 2019, now largely unlocked
|Company/Team/Reserve
|300,000,000
|30%
|Vesting status unclear, some still locked
|Total
|1,000,000,000
|100%
- Public Sale: Raised $32M in Sep 2017.
- Node/Ecosystem Allocation: Controlled by Chainlink Labs, intended to bootstrap and reward ecosystem participants, notably node operators.
- Company/Team/Reserve: Held by Chainlink Labs and used for ongoing development, team incentives, and strategic initiatives. Detailed vesting schedules have not been publicly disclosed.
Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
LINK is fundamental to the operation of the Chainlink network across several dimensions:
- Medium of Exchange: Required as the payment token for oracle services, node operators, and Chainlink Functions (cross-chain interactions, data retrieval, etc.).
- Staking: Users and node operators can stake LINK to participate in the network, earn rewards, and secure oracle services.
- Node Subsidies: Chainlink Labs periodically distributes LINK to incentivize and bootstrap new node operators, especially for critical services like price feeds and CCIP transfers.
- Reward Distribution: Chainlink node operators receive LINK as compensation for providing reliable data feeds and performing network jobs.
Example: Demand from Functions
A report modeled LINK demand based on service usage:
|Yearly Requests
|Cost per 1M Requests ($)
|Annual LINK Demand ($)
|10 Billion
|$0.20
|$2,000
|10 Billion
|$0.30
|$3,000
|100 Billion
|$0.20
|$20,000
|100 Billion
|$0.30
|$30,000
|1 Trillion
|$0.20
|$200,000
|1 Trillion
|$0.30
|$300,000
Demand directly scales with protocol usage, incentivizing LINK holding and staking by network participants.
Locking & Unlocking Mechanisms
- Node Operator & Ecosystem Allocation: Subject to an initial cliff that ended in Q4 2019. Most of this allocation is now unlocked and distributed or circulating.
- Company/Team Allocations: Some tokens remain non-circulating and are presumably subject to internal vesting or lockup, but detailed schedules are undisclosed.
As of May 22, 2024, about 482.92M LINK (~48.3% of max supply) are still non-circulating, held mostly by Chainlink Labs-controlled addresses.
Recent Circulating Supply Trend
Recent data shows the LINK circulating supply has remained flat at 657.1 million over the last week (May 29–June 4, 2025), suggesting minimal new unlocking events in this period.
Key Takeaways
- Fixed Max Supply: No inflation, all LINK comes from the 2017 genesis mint.
- Strong Node Incentives: Both direct (rewards) and indirect (staking yield, security).
- Substantial Team/Reserve Holdings: Nearly half the supply remains in non-circulating, team-controlled wallets, affecting circulating supply and market dynamics.
- Unlocking Cadence: Largest “unlock” was the cliff end for ecosystem allocation in Q4 2019. Since then, unlocks are sporadic and mostly undisclosed.
Table: LINK Allocation & Status
|Category
|Initial Allocation
|Current Status (as of May 2024)
|Public Sale
|350M (35%)
|Fully circulating
|Node Operators/Ecosystem
|350M (35%)
|Largely unlocked, distributed for incentives
|Company/Team/Reserve
|300M (30%)
|Partially locked, some still non-circulating
|Total
|1,000M (100%)
|Circulating: ~517-657M, Non-circ: ~482M
Limitations and Open Questions
- Chainlink Labs has not provided detailed, up-to-date vesting schedules for all non-circulating tokens. The exact timing and criteria for further unlocks remain opaque.
- No inflationary supply, but circulating supply can periodically increase as non-circulating tokens are moved.
Summary
Chainlink’s LINK token economic design relies on a fixed supply, robust staking and node participation incentives, and a mix of public sale, ecosystem, and team allocations. Ecosystem and team reserves provide flexibility for future incentives and growth, though the opacity around unlock schedules is a notable transparency limitation. With no routine new issuance, usage growth and ecosystem incentives are tightly coupled, maintaining scarcity while aligning incentives for security and adoption.
Tokenómica de Chainlink (LINK): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso
Entender la tokenómica de Chainlink (LINK) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.
Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:
Suministro total:
El número máximo de tokens LINK que se han creado o se crearán jamás.
Suministro circulante:
El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.
Suministro máx.:
El límite máximo de tokens LINK que pueden existir en total.
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.
Tasa de inflación:
Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.
¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?
Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.
Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.
Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.
Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.
Ahora que entiendes la tokenómica de LINK ¡explora el precio en vivo del token LINK!
Historial de precios de Chainlink (LINK)
Predicción de precios de LINK
