Profundiza en cómo se emiten, asignan y desbloquean los tokens LINK. Esta sección destaca aspectos clave de la estructura económica del token: utilidad, incentivos y calendario de desbloqueo.

Chainlink’s LINK token underpins the entire decentralized oracle network, powering incentives, payments, and the economic security model. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentive mechanisms, locking, and unlocking dynamics, as well as recent supply data.

Issuance Mechanism

LINK was launched as an ERC-677 token (compatible with ERC-20) on Ethereum on September 16, 2017. ERC-677 expands ERC-20, allowing token transfers to trigger logic on the receiving contract. Maximum Supply: 1,000,000,000 LINK tokens were minted at genesis. There is no ongoing inflation or routine issuance; all LINK tokens in circulation today originate from the initial supply.

Allocation Mechanism

The original strategic allocation of the 1B LINK tokens (based on disclosures and third-party sources like CoinGecko):

Allocation Category Amount (LINK) % of Total Vesting/Lockup Public Sale 350,000,000 35% Released at token sale (Sep 2017) Node Operators & Ecosystem 350,000,000 35% Cliff ended Q4 2019, now largely unlocked Company/Team/Reserve 300,000,000 30% Vesting status unclear, some still locked Total 1,000,000,000 100%

Raised $32M in Sep 2017. Node/Ecosystem Allocation: Controlled by Chainlink Labs, intended to bootstrap and reward ecosystem participants, notably node operators.

Controlled by Chainlink Labs, intended to bootstrap and reward ecosystem participants, notably node operators. Company/Team/Reserve: Held by Chainlink Labs and used for ongoing development, team incentives, and strategic initiatives. Detailed vesting schedules have not been publicly disclosed.

Usage & Incentive Mechanisms

LINK is fundamental to the operation of the Chainlink network across several dimensions:

Required as the payment token for oracle services, node operators, and Chainlink Functions (cross-chain interactions, data retrieval, etc.). Staking: Users and node operators can stake LINK to participate in the network, earn rewards, and secure oracle services.

Users and node operators can stake LINK to participate in the network, earn rewards, and secure oracle services. Node Subsidies: Chainlink Labs periodically distributes LINK to incentivize and bootstrap new node operators, especially for critical services like price feeds and CCIP transfers.

Chainlink Labs periodically distributes LINK to incentivize and bootstrap new node operators, especially for critical services like price feeds and CCIP transfers. Reward Distribution: Chainlink node operators receive LINK as compensation for providing reliable data feeds and performing network jobs.

Example: Demand from Functions

A report modeled LINK demand based on service usage:

Yearly Requests Cost per 1M Requests ($) Annual LINK Demand ($) 10 Billion $0.20 $2,000 10 Billion $0.30 $3,000 100 Billion $0.20 $20,000 100 Billion $0.30 $30,000 1 Trillion $0.20 $200,000 1 Trillion $0.30 $300,000

Demand directly scales with protocol usage, incentivizing LINK holding and staking by network participants.

Locking & Unlocking Mechanisms

Node Operator & Ecosystem Allocation: Subject to an initial cliff that ended in Q4 2019. Most of this allocation is now unlocked and distributed or circulating.

Subject to an initial cliff that ended in Q4 2019. Most of this allocation is now unlocked and distributed or circulating. Company/Team Allocations: Some tokens remain non-circulating and are presumably subject to internal vesting or lockup, but detailed schedules are undisclosed.

As of May 22, 2024, about 482.92M LINK (~48.3% of max supply) are still non-circulating, held mostly by Chainlink Labs-controlled addresses.

Recent Circulating Supply Trend

Recent data shows the LINK circulating supply has remained flat at 657.1 million over the last week (May 29–June 4, 2025), suggesting minimal new unlocking events in this period.

Key Takeaways

Fixed Max Supply: No inflation, all LINK comes from the 2017 genesis mint.

No inflation, all LINK comes from the 2017 genesis mint. Strong Node Incentives: Both direct (rewards) and indirect (staking yield, security).

Both direct (rewards) and indirect (staking yield, security). Substantial Team/Reserve Holdings: Nearly half the supply remains in non-circulating, team-controlled wallets, affecting circulating supply and market dynamics.

Nearly half the supply remains in non-circulating, team-controlled wallets, affecting circulating supply and market dynamics. Unlocking Cadence: Largest “unlock” was the cliff end for ecosystem allocation in Q4 2019. Since then, unlocks are sporadic and mostly undisclosed.

Table: LINK Allocation & Status

Category Initial Allocation Current Status (as of May 2024) Public Sale 350M (35%) Fully circulating Node Operators/Ecosystem 350M (35%) Largely unlocked, distributed for incentives Company/Team/Reserve 300M (30%) Partially locked, some still non-circulating Total 1,000M (100%) Circulating: ~517-657M, Non-circ: ~482M

Limitations and Open Questions

Chainlink Labs has not provided detailed, up-to-date vesting schedules for all non-circulating tokens. The exact timing and criteria for further unlocks remain opaque.

No inflationary supply, but circulating supply can periodically increase as non-circulating tokens are moved.

Summary

Chainlink’s LINK token economic design relies on a fixed supply, robust staking and node participation incentives, and a mix of public sale, ecosystem, and team allocations. Ecosystem and team reserves provide flexibility for future incentives and growth, though the opacity around unlock schedules is a notable transparency limitation. With no routine new issuance, usage growth and ecosystem incentives are tightly coupled, maintaining scarcity while aligning incentives for security and adoption.