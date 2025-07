Información de Brainedge (LEARN)

Brainedge is a pioneering AI-powered and blockchain-integrated online learning platform designed to disrupt the e-learning space by addressing its critical challenges: language barriers, engagement deficits, and high content production costs. With an ecosystem built around gamification, token rewards, and advanced AI tools, Brainedge has positioned itself as a scalable, sustainable, and profitable solution for a global market.

Sitio web oficial: https://brainedge.ai Whitepaper: https://www.brainedge.ai/assets/pdf/Brainedge_WP_1.0.pdf Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/token/0xf6ad4965f7779c6b8ae4d25bf2a2e009a47c3dae