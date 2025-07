Información de Solayer (LAYER)

Solayer has built the largest Solana restaking platform to scale network throughput. Solayer is building a hardware-accelerated network to horizontally scale a single execution SVM machine into multi-executor clusters, connected via InfiniBand's RDMA technology for ultra-low-latency, high-speed communication. Solayer Network has shared security with Solana, leveraging restaked SOL.

Sitio web oficial: https://www.solayer.org Whitepaper: https://github.com/solayer-labs/solayer-improvement-proposal/blob/main/solayer_infinisvm_litepaper.pdf Explorador de bloques: https://solscan.io/token/LAYER4xPpTCb3QL8S9u41EAhAX7mhBn8Q6xMTwY2Yzc