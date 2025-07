Información de KOII (KOII)

Koii is the first social computing platform, built to redefine internet infrastructure around privacy, security, and community. Koii enables ownership and self-sovereignty within our ever expanding digital world by empowering individuals to self-organize into networks through distributed architecture & decentralized token economies.

Sitio web oficial: https://koii.network Whitepaper: https://koii.network/whitepaper.pdf Explorador de bloques: https://explorer.koii.network/