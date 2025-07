Información de KishuInu (KISHU)

Launched in April 2021, Kishu Inu is the fastest-growing cryptocurrency of its kind. Kishu is fully decentralized and on a mission to bring popular cryptocurrency concepts to the mainstream in one, easy to understand project.

Sitio web oficial: https://kishu.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.kishu.com/p/whitepaper.html Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/token/0xA2b4C0Af19cC16a6CfAcCe81F192B024d625817D