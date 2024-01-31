Tokenómica de Jupiter (JUP)
Información de Jupiter (JUP)
Jupiter is the leading DeFi dApp on Solana, serves as Solana’s primary liquidity infrastructure, driving more than 80% of the total retail liquidity movement and seamlessly integrating with the majority of protocols within the Solana network.
Tokenómica y análisis de precio de Jupiter (JUP)
Explora los datos clave de la tokenómica y el precio de Jupiter (JUP), incluyendo la capitalización de mercado, detalles de suministro, FDV e historial de precios. Comprende el valor actual del token y su posición en el mercado de un vistazo.
Estructura detallada del token Jupiter (JUP)
Profundiza en cómo se emiten, asignan y desbloquean los tokens JUP. Esta sección destaca aspectos clave de la estructura económica del token: utilidad, incentivos y calendario de desbloqueo.
1. Overview
Jupiter (JUP) is the governance token for the Jupiter Exchange protocol built on Solana. Its design focuses on powering community-led decision-making, incentivizing ecosystem growth, and supporting liquidity provisioning across the Jupiter DEX aggregator.
2. Issuance Mechanism
- Maximum Supply: 10 billion JUP.
- Initial Distribution:
- The initial token distribution involved an airdrop to early users and an open market sale via a launch pool.
- Launch Pool:
- On January 31, 2024, a seven-day open market sale for JUP tokens began. This sale used a single-sided USDC-JUP Dynamic Liquidity Market Maker (DLMM) pool on Meteora (starting price: $0.40/JUP). The launch pool contained locked liquidity for the duration of the sale.
3. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|JUP Tokens
|% of Max Supply
|Mechanism & Notes
|Community Allocation
|5,000,000,000
|50.00%
|Includes airdrops (4 rounds: 40% of max supply), contributors and grants (10%); airdrops planned for early users and prospective community members
|Launch Pool
|250,000,000
|2.50%
|Used in DLMM pool for initial liquidity and price discovery
|Contributors/Grants
|1,000,000,000
|10.00%
|For ecosystem development, contributors, and ongoing grants.
|(Total Known)
|6,250,000,000+
|62.50%+
|Remaining distribution undisclosed or reserved for future plans
|Max Supply
|10,000,000,000
|100%
Note: The above table is based on available data. Not all allocation details (such as team and investor tranches) have been publicly disclosed.
4. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Governance:
- JUP is Jupiter’s ecosystem governance token. Holders are intended to vote on crucial matters such as launchpad projects, listing disputes, grants, and ecosystem development.
- As of early 2024, no verifiable evidence confirms that full governance features are operational.
- Incentives:
- Airdrop mechanisms target active users and contributors.
- No explicit staking or direct fee-sharing program is implemented. However, involvement in liquidity provisioning via the launchpad or DLMM pools may carry indirect incentives.
- Liquidity:
- Jupiter's LFG Launchpad utilizes JUP for airdrops and trading new tokens, contributing to dynamic ecosystem engagement.
- Dynamic Liquidity Market Maker pools support JUP liquidity and trading efficiency.
5. Locking Mechanisms
- Launch Pool Lock:
- The DLMM pool for the open market sale featured a seven-day lock-up, during which both USDC and JUP tokens remained in the pool to provide price stability.
- After this period, leftover liquidity is accessible to the project team.
- Vesting and Locks on Allocations:
- As of early 2024, there is no publicly available or verifiable information regarding detailed vesting schedules or time-locked allocations for contributors, investors, or future community distributions.
- The community and ecosystem allocations (including airdrops) have no disclosed vesting/lock-ups.
6. Unlocking Schedule & Timetable
- Launch Pool:
- Unlocked after seven days from the start of the initial sale.
- Airdrop Distribution:
- The first airdrop was claimable by wallets that interacted with Jupiter before November 2, 2023 (955,000 eligible wallets, per third-party sources).
- Four airdrop rounds are planned for the community allocation, but their exact unlock dates have not been disclosed.
- Contributors and Grants:
- Allocation exists, but no explicit vesting or unlock timetable is published as of the latest data.
7. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|10B JUP max, launched via airdrop, open market sale
|Primary Allocation
|50% airdrop, 10% contributors/grants, 2.5% launch pool
|Usage
|Governance, launchpad voting, liquidity, prospective grants
|Incentives
|No fee-sharing/staking, but airdrop & launchpad participation
|Locking
|7-day lock for launch pool; no published overall vesting
|Unlocking
|Launch pool after 7 days; airdrops per event, no public timetable
|Governance
|Planned, not yet fully operational
8. Nuances, Implications, and Recommendations
- Transparency: While Jupiter disclosed major allocations and initial airdrop mechanisms, the lack of a public, detailed vesting and unlocking schedule for contributor/grant pools or any long-term emissions curve may pose risk perception for prospective investors or users.
- Governance Evolution: The actual implementation of governance (i.e., JUP holders' power to steer protocol development or treasury allocation) is anticipated but as of 2024 not functionally live. The effectiveness and scope of on-chain governance will significantly influence the token’s intrinsic value.
- Incentive Limitations: The absence of explicit staking, yield, or reward programs means demand is mainly tied to governance and speculative use—the utility will likely grow with ecosystem expansion.
- Airdrop Dynamics: The commitment to airdrop a large share of tokens to early users and future contributors is positive for decentralization and user alignment, though clear communication on timelines and conditions will serve the ecosystem well.
Additional Recommendations:
- Monitoring for Updates: Users and investors should keep a close watch on official Jupiter channels for future disclosures of detailed vesting, governance, or incentive programs.
- Community Engagement: As airdrop and launchpad mechanisms reward active participation, prospective users may benefit by engaging early and meaningfully in the Jupiter ecosystem.
Note: The above information is based on available public sources and project statements as of Q1 2024. Some details (especially regarding vesting, locks, and governance functions) are subject to change as more is disclosed by the Jupiter team.
Tokenómica de Jupiter (JUP): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso
Entender la tokenómica de Jupiter (JUP) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.
Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:
Suministro total:
El número máximo de tokens JUP que se han creado o se crearán jamás.
Suministro circulante:
El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.
Suministro máx.:
El límite máximo de tokens JUP que pueden existir en total.
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.
Tasa de inflación:
Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.
¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?
Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.
Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.
Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.
Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.
Ahora que entiendes la tokenómica de JUP ¡explora el precio en vivo del token JUP!
Cómo comprar JUP
¿Interesado en agregar Jupiter (JUP) a tu portafolio? MEXC admite varios métodos para comprar JUP, incluidos tarjetas de crédito, transferencias bancarias y operaciones entre pares. Ya seas principiante o profesional, MEXC hace que la compra de criptomonedas sea fácil y segura.
Historial de precios de Jupiter (JUP)
Analizar el historial de precios de JUP ayuda a los usuarios a comprender los movimientos pasados del mercado, los niveles clave de soporte/resistencia y los patrones de volatilidad. Ya sea que estés rastreando los máximos históricos o identificando tendencias, los datos históricos son una parte crucial de la predicción de precios y el análisis técnico.
Predicción de precios de JUP
¿Quieres saber hacia dónde podría dirigirse JUP? Nuestra página de predicción de precios de JUP combina el sentimiento del mercado, tendencias históricas e indicadores técnicos para ofrecerte una visión prospectiva.
¿Por qué deberías elegir MEXC?
MEXC es uno de los principales exchanges de criptomonedas del mundo, confiado por millones de usuarios a nivel global. Ya seas principiante o experto, MEXC es tu forma más fácil de acceder a las criptomonedas.
Aviso legal
Los datos de la tokenómica en esta página provienen de fuentes externas. MEXC no garantiza su exactitud. Realiza una investigación exhaustiva antes de invertir.