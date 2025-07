Información de HYDRA (HYDRA)

Hydra is an open-source Proof-of-Stake blockchain with a unique set of economic features. It packs a unique combination of inflationary as well as deflationary mechanics as part of its economy that work in parallel and let the real adoption define its total supply.

Sitio web oficial: https://hydrachain.org/ Whitepaper: https://blockchain.locktrip.com/Hydra%20Chain%20Whitepaper.pdf Explorador de bloques: https://explorer.hydrachain.org/