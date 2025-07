Información de HONK (HONK)

Honk is the first goose-themed coin on the Solana blockchain. $HONK was inspired by an audacious goose known for aspiring to be a boss, featured in the viral video game "Untitled Goose Game."

Sitio web oficial: https://honk.lol/ Explorador de bloques: https://solscan.io/token/3ag1Mj9AKz9FAkCQ6gAEhpLSX8B2pUbPdkb9iBsDLZNB