Tokenómica de Sudeng (HIPPO)
Información de Sudeng (HIPPO)
No cats, no dogs. Only $HIPPO, driven by the people.
Tokenómica y análisis de precio de Sudeng (HIPPO)
Explora los datos clave de la tokenómica y el precio de Sudeng (HIPPO), incluyendo la capitalización de mercado, detalles de suministro, FDV e historial de precios. Comprende el valor actual del token y su posición en el mercado de un vistazo.
Estructura detallada del token Sudeng (HIPPO)
Profundiza en cómo se emiten, asignan y desbloquean los tokens HIPPO. Esta sección destaca aspectos clave de la estructura económica del token: utilidad, incentivos y calendario de desbloqueo.
As of the latest available data, there is no direct or definitive information on a token named "sudeng." No verified sources, token unlock schedules, or allocation breakdowns were found for an asset by this name, according to Messari's structured asset and unlocking datasets.
Below, I provide a framework for evaluating tokenomics, explain how such mechanisms typically work, and outline the key areas that should be analyzed for any token (using comparable examples from well-established projects). This approach will be useful for your research and due diligence if/when official documentation on sudeng becomes available.
1. Issuance Mechanism
Definition: The issuance mechanism governs how tokens are created and how the total supply evolves over time (e.g., through initial minting, mining, staking rewards, inflationary models, or a capped fixed supply).
What to Look For:
- Is there a fixed total supply (hard cap)?
- Are new tokens issued block-by-block, epoch-by-epoch, or upfront?
- What powers the issuance—mining, staking, or scheduled vesting?
Example:
Helium's HNT token follows a capped issuance curve, reducing over decades; Ethereum moved from proof-of-work mining to proof-of-stake issuance.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Definition:
The allocation mechanism details how the total supply is distributed among stakeholders (e.g., team, investors, advisors, foundation, ecosystem, rewards, community).
What to Look For:
- Percentage or token amounts allocated to each group
- Justification for each allocation slice
- Transparency in allocation (charts, pie graphs)
Example:
A project might allocate 20% to the core team (with vesting), 25% to investors, 10% to liquidity/rewards, and the remainder to community and ecosystem growth.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Definition:
How the token is intended to be used (utility), and what incentives are in place to encourage holding and participating (e.g., staking, governance votes, fee reduction, rewards).
What to Look For:
- Utility: Is the token required for transaction fees, governance, collateral, or specific platform features?
- Incentives: Are there staking rewards, yield mechanisms, or loyalty programs?
- Disincentives: Is there slashing or burning (token reductions for malicious activity)?
Example:
In DeFi platforms, tokens like UNI or AAVE provide governance access and rewards for liquidity providers.
4. Lock-Up Mechanism
Definition:
Lock-up refers to constraints that restrict token transfers for a defined period (to prevent dumping, align incentives).
What to Look For:
- Vesting schedules for team/advisors/investors
- Cliff periods (no unlocks before an initial date)
- Distribution frequency (linear, monthly, milestone-based)
Example:
Many projects have 12–48 month vesting schedules, with cliffs of 6–12 months for early stakeholders.
5. Unlocking Time and Schedule
Definition:
The concrete timetable according to which tokens become transferable (enter circulating supply).
What to Look For:
- Specific dates/periods and quantities unlocked
- Whether the schedule is front-loaded or back-loaded
- Cumulative unlocked supply vs. total over time
Example:
It is typical for public investor tokens to vest immediately or within a short period, while team tokens unlock more slowly over several years (see comparative charts in projects like NEAR, SynFutures, or Ronin).
6. Current Data for sudeng
- Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 (as returned from the structured asset query)
- Unlock Schedule, Allocation Breakdown, and Supply: No further breakdown found in trusted datasets.
- No issuer, team, investor or reward unlock information found
- No public documentation or verified secondary reporting on the asset’s tokenomics (issuance, allocation, lockup, usage).
7. Best Practices in Tokenomics Disclosure
If you represent the sudeng team or are seeking high-quality information, look for or request the following:
- Whitepaper/official docs clearly outlining all the above mechanisms
- A public vesting/unlocking dashboard (many leading projects provide one)
- Regular third-party analysis (e.g., from Messari, TokenUnlocks, or Nansen)
- Governance transparency and rationale for all tokenomics decisions
Conclusion and Recommendations
As of now, there is no primary or third-party sourced breakdown for the sudeng token’s issuance, allocation, utility, incentives, lockup, or unlocking schedule.
- If you seek due diligence, request explicit on-chain or official documentation from the team.
- Watch for future analytical coverage by major crypto research organizations.
- Apply this tokenomics framework to evaluate any potential information when it becomes available to ensure the project is structured for durability, fair incentives, and transparency.
If you acquire new details or official documentation, I recommend re-running this query with the relevant source materials for a thorough, evidence-backed breakdown.
Tokenómica de Sudeng (HIPPO): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso
Entender la tokenómica de Sudeng (HIPPO) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.
Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:
Suministro total:
El número máximo de tokens HIPPO que se han creado o se crearán jamás.
Suministro circulante:
El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.
Suministro máx.:
El límite máximo de tokens HIPPO que pueden existir en total.
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.
Tasa de inflación:
Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.
¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?
Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.
Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.
Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.
Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.
Ahora que entiendes la tokenómica de HIPPO ¡explora el precio en vivo del token HIPPO!
Historial de precios de Sudeng (HIPPO)

Predicción de precios de HIPPO




Los datos de la tokenómica en esta página provienen de fuentes externas. MEXC no garantiza su exactitud. Realiza una investigación exhaustiva antes de invertir.
