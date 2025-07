Información de Heima (HEI)

Heima Network is a next-gen Layer 1 blockchain built for easy cross-chain access. Evolving from Litentry Network, which focuses on decentralized identity and privacy, Heima helps users manage assets and interact across multiple blockchains with just one account. With built-in security and chain abstraction tech, Heima makes blockchain connections smoother and more seamless than ever.

Sitio web oficial: https://www.heima.network/ Whitepaper: https://docs.heima.network/ Explorador de bloques: https://polkadot.js.org/apps/?rpc=wss%3A%2F%2Frpc.heima-parachain.heima.network#/explorer