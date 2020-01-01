Profundiza en cómo se emiten, asignan y desbloquean los tokens FLOKI. Esta sección destaca aspectos clave de la estructura económica del token: utilidad, incentivos y calendario de desbloqueo.

Overview

FLOKI is a community-driven token built around a dynamic DeFi and GameFi ecosystem, aiming for strong utility through staking, DeFi products, NFTs, and new sister tokens such as TOKEN (TokenFi). As a meme-origin asset, it differentiates itself with structured tokenomics and a focus on sustainable incentives.

1. Token Issuance Mechanism

Total Supply : Approximately 10 trillion FLOKI tokens.

: Approximately tokens. Issuance: All tokens were initially minted at launch; there is no ongoing inflation or mining-based issuance.

2. Token Allocation Mechanism

The allocation structure is straightforward and community-oriented, with the bulk reserved for current and future ecosystem growth and rewards.

Allocation Segment Amount/Percentage Notes Community 10,000,000,000,000 100% allocation (includes all further distributions, staking pools, and ecosystem funds) Staking Pool ~25% of total supply Locked in the Floki staking program for 3–48 months Staking Rewards 5.6B TOKEN (sister token) 56% of TOKEN supply distributed to FLOKI stakers over 4 years Burn Mechanism - 25% of FlokiFi fees buy back and burn FLOKI tokens Treasury - 75% of FlokiFi fees allocated to treasury, supporting ongoing development

Note: Nearly 25% of the FLOKI supply has been locked in staking contracts, and more than 21% of the circulating supply is locked for durations ranging from 3 to 48 months in the staking program, directly reducing available float and strengthening fundamentals.

3. Usage & Incentive Mechanisms

a. Staking

Users stake FLOKI to earn TOKEN (TokenFi).

Staking terms: 3 months, 1 year, 2 years, or 4 years.

APYs scale with duration (as of Q1 2024: ~11% for 3 months, ~36% for 4 years).

Rewards can be claimed at any time.

b. DeFi & Ecosystem Utility

FLOKI is used across DeFi applications, including FlokiFi Locker, Vera, NFT marketplaces, and as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem.

It also supports a play-to-earn gaming economy and “Floki University” for on-chain education.

c. Fee Revenue & Burn

FlokiFi platform fee revenue: 25% is auto-used to buy and burn FLOKI (driving long-term deflationary pressure). 75% is sent to the treasury to support future development, grants, and ecosystem incentives.



d. Governance

All major protocol decisions, treasury spending, and upgrades are controlled via the Floki DAO.

4. Locking & Unlocking Mechanisms

a. Staking Locks

Staked tokens are locked for the chosen term (3, 12, 24, or 48 months).

Unstaking is only allowed post-term; rewards can be claimed during the lock.

~21% of circulating supply is currently staked.

b. Unlocking Time & Schedule

Staking and rewards are disbursed and unlocked over up to 4 years .

. TOKEN (sister token) rewards for stakers are scheduled linearly over 4 years .

. There are no major unlock cliffs or inflation bursts expected since 100% of FLOKI was minted at genesis.

c. Treasury and Development Funds

Treasury distribution aligns with DAO approvals; there is no stated vesting schedule.

5. Circulating Supply Trends

Current Circulating Supply (June 2025): ~9.625 trillion FLOKI

~9.625 trillion FLOKI The overall supply has remained stable in recent weeks, consistent with the absence of ongoing issuance and major unlocks.

A significant share of circulating tokens remains locked due to staking incentives, supporting price stability and reducing volatility.

6. Critical Perspective & Limitations

There is a heavy emphasis on staking/tokens locked, which is positive for minimizing sell pressure, but could lead to future unlock-related volatility should sentiment shift.

The incentives are strong, especially with the additional TOKEN rewards, but investors should stay alert to changing APY dynamics and how they affect long-term distribution.

DAO-based governance adds transparency, but effective participation and alignment with the community's best interest are always ongoing challenges for large, meme-focused ecosystems.

Summary Table: Key FLOKI Tokenomics Parameters

Aspect Summary Total Supply ~10 Trillion Initial Mint 100% at Genesis Issuance Model Fixed supply, no inflation Staking Lockup 3–48 months Staked Share (2025) ~21% of circulating supply (~25% of total supply) Treasury Use 75% of fee revenue Burn Mechanism 25% of fee revenue used to buy/burn FLOKI Incentives TOKEN rewards, high APY to stakers, gamification, DAO governance Unlock Timeline No major cliffs, staking/unlocks dispersed linearly over 4 years Governance Floki DAO on Snapshot

Actionable Insights