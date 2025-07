Información de EstateX (ESX)

EstateX is pioneering the democratization of the $300 trillion global real estate market, addressing critical pain points and making property ownership accessible, affordable, and flexible. By harnessing blockchain technology, EstateX empowers anyone to start building a diversified real estate portfolio with as little as $100, shattering traditional barriers and unlocking opportunities for wealth generation globally.

Sitio web oficial: https://estatex.eu/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YDyoNV3a-VBPZSM1JmbEO4DS14Tcb_cl/view?usp=sharing Explorador de bloques: https://basescan.org/token/0x6a72d3a87f97a0fee2c2ee4233bdaebc32813d7a