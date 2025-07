Información de DASH (DASH)

Dash (DASH) is a privacy-centric digital currency with instant transactions. It is based on the Bitcoin software, but it has a two-tier network that improves it. Dash allows you to remain anonymous while you make transactions, similar to cash.

Sitio web oficial: https://www.dash.org/ Whitepaper: https://docs.dash.org/ Explorador de bloques: https://explorer.dash.org