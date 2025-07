Información de Cointswap (CP)

Coint–Redefining the Decentralized Exchange Experience. We introduces a revolutionary DEX platform, designed to transform trading and bridging through seamless technology, user-focused innovation, and community empowerment. Built on a foundation of security and efficiency, Coint delivers cutting-edge tools for a new era of decentralized finance.

Sitio web oficial: https://coint.xyz/exchange Whitepaper: https://cointswap-docs.gitbook.io/coint-docs/coint/whitepaper Explorador de bloques: https://basescan.org/token/0x75e3af8bc4a93739384e5db2bda42a4341bed6ca