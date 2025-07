Información de Clover Finance (CLV)

Clover is a Substrate-based DeFi service platform built on Polkadot. Clover provides an easy-to-use interoperable blockchain infrastructure through its extensive support for Ethereum’s EVM-based applications and a wide range of implemented developer tools. Clover will bring the smoothest and most advanced DeFi experience to its users through its smart core, like Clover Scan and Clover multi-chain extension wallet.

Sitio web oficial: https://clv.org/ Whitepaper: https://docs.clv.org/ Explorador de bloques: https://clv.subscan.io/