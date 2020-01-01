Tokenómica de Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

Tokenómica de Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

Descubre información clave sobre Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY), incluyendo su suministro de tokens, modelo de distribución y datos de mercado en tiempo real.
Información de Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

Just a chill guy is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

Sitio web oficial:
https://www.chillguy.io/
Explorador de bloques:
https://solscan.io/token/Df6yfrKC8kZE3KNkrHERKzAetSxbrWeniQfyJY4Jpump

Tokenómica y análisis de precio de Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

Explora los datos clave de la tokenómica y el precio de Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY), incluyendo la capitalización de mercado, detalles de suministro, FDV e historial de precios. Comprende el valor actual del token y su posición en el mercado de un vistazo.

Cap. de mercado:
$ 57.16M
Suministro total:
$ 1.00B
Suministro circulante:
$ 999.95M
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
$ 57.16M
Máximo histórico:
$ 0.6985
Mínimo histórico:
$ 0.01784659462823309
Precio actual:
$ 0.05716
Estructura detallada del token Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

Profundiza en cómo se emiten, asignan y desbloquean los tokens CHILLGUY. Esta sección destaca aspectos clave de la estructura económica del token: utilidad, incentivos y calendario de desbloqueo.

Below is a comprehensive overview of the token economics for "Just a chill guy," including its issuance, allocation, usage and incentives, as well as lock-up details and unlocking timelines. The analysis draws on current industry knowledge around tokenomics structures; any project-specific nuances are highlighted as available from public disclosures.

Issuance Mechanism

The issuance mechanism determines how "Just a chill guy" tokens are created and brought into circulation. Typically, crypto projects use several mechanisms such as:

  • Genesis Minting: Initial supply created at the project launch.
  • Ongoing Emissions: Scheduled token emissions (e.g., via mining, staking rewards, or vesting).
  • Event-Driven Issuance: Tokens distributed in response to specific project milestones or governance votes.

For "Just a chill guy," confirm the following:

  • Whether the project deployed all tokens at once (fixed supply) or if tokens are emitted over time.
  • If any mint/burn controls exist (e.g., for deflationary supply).

Allocation Mechanism

The allocation mechanism reflects how tokens are distributed among participants, stakeholders, and project functions. Typical allocation categories include:

  • Team & Founders: Often subject to vesting and lock-ups to align incentives.
  • Investors/Backers: Allocation for pre-sale or private sale participants.
  • Community & Ecosystem: Used for airdrops, rewards, liquidity mining, or development grants.
  • Treasury/Reserves: Held for future usage, project stability, or liquidity.

For "Just a chill guy":

  • Review the breakdown of total supply by category (team, investors, community, etc.).
  • Assess any mechanisms to adjust allocation over time.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

The token’s utility and the incentive structure drive demand and community engagement. Common mechanisms include:

  • Transactional Utility: Used as payment within the ecosystem (fees, access, in-game assets, etc.).
  • Governance: Provides voting rights or influence over protocol parameters.
  • Rewards/Staking: Earning additional tokens for providing liquidity or security.
  • Burning Mechanisms: Tokens are removed from supply to create deflationary pressure.

Evaluation for "Just a chill guy":

  • List current and proposed uses of the token within the ecosystem.
  • Highlight any staking, rewards, or governance functions.
  • Note any incentive alignment for users, contributors, and partners.

Lock-Up Mechanism

To ensure long-term engagement and avoid market shocks, tokens are often subject to lock-ups, such as:

  • Cliff Vesting: Tokens are held for a period before any release.
  • Linear Vesting: Gradual release over time after the cliff.
  • Dynamic Lockups: Governed by participation, governance, or milestones.

In the context of "Just a chill guy":

  • Describe any locking used for core contributors, investors, or community allocations.
  • Specify different lock-up durations across allocation types if they exist.

Unlocking Time

Unlocking refers to the schedule at which locked tokens become transferable:

  • Immediate Unlock: No restrictions beyond the initial distribution.
  • Staged Unlocks: Release in set increments at regular intervals (monthly/quarterly).
  • Performance-Based Unlocks: Contingent on milestones or contributions.

For "Just a chill guy":

  • Provide an overview of the unlocking calendar across all allocation types.
  • Highlight upcoming major unlocking dates that may impact circulating supply and price dynamics.

Industry Context, Risks & Implications

Understanding these aspects is essential for evaluating:

  • Market Supply & Dilution: Unlocks and emissions affect circulating supply and potential price impact.
  • Incentive Alignment: Properly structured vesting ensures ongoing commitment from the team and major stakeholders.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Effective usage incentives drive adoption and engagement.

Possible Risks

  • High Initial Unlocks: Risk of price volatility if large tranches of tokens unlock at once.
  • Low Utility: If the token serves little purpose, demand and price may suffer.
  • Weak Emission Controls: Excessive inflation can undermine market value.

Actionable Insights

  • Check the project’s whitepaper, website, or on-chain analytics for the most recent and granular data on "Just a chill guy" tokenomics.
  • Track major unlock events and align them with market positioning and community activity.

Note: The details above assume standard industry practices. For the most precise information—such as the actual allocation percentages, vesting schedules, issuance amounts, and real-world utility—refer to the latest official documentation and on-chain activity related to "Just a chill guy". If you request, I can synthesize recent news, research, or governance proposals pertaining specifically to this project for deeper insights.

Tokenómica de Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso

Entender la tokenómica de Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.

Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:

Suministro total:

El número máximo de tokens CHILLGUY que se han creado o se crearán jamás.

Suministro circulante:

El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.

Suministro máx.:

El límite máximo de tokens CHILLGUY que pueden existir en total.

FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):

Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.

Tasa de inflación:

Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.

¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?

Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.

Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.

Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.

Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.

Ahora que entiendes la tokenómica de CHILLGUY ¡explora el precio en vivo del token CHILLGUY!

Aviso legal

Los datos de la tokenómica en esta página provienen de fuentes externas. MEXC no garantiza su exactitud. Realiza una investigación exhaustiva antes de invertir.