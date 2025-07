Información de Canxium (CAU)

Canxium is a groundbreaking blockchain platform that introduces a unique economic model that revolves around supply and demand dynamics. A key feature distinguishing Canxium from others is its innovative concept of offline mining. There is no limit set for the maximum supply of $CAU. It adopts a demand-driven approach, where the coins are mined on market demand.

Sitio web oficial: https://canxium.org/ Whitepaper: https://canxium.org/pdf/whitepaper_v2.pdf Explorador de bloques: https://scan.canxium.org