Información de BitcoinSV (BSV)

The Bitcoin SV was created at the request of and sponsored by Antiguan-based CoinGeek Mining, with development work initiated by nChain. The project is intended to provide a clear BCH implementation choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably.

Sitio web oficial: https://www.bsvblockchain.org/ Explorador de bloques: https://whatsonchain.com/