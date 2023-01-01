Tokenómica de Bonk (BONK)
Información de Bonk (BONK)
Bonk is the first Solana dog coin for the people, by the people with 50% of the total supply airdropped to the Solana community. The Bonk contributors were tired of toxic “Alameda” tokenomics and wanted to make a fun memecoin where everyone gets a fair shot.
Tokenómica y análisis de precio de Bonk (BONK)
Explora los datos clave de la tokenómica y el precio de Bonk (BONK), incluyendo la capitalización de mercado, detalles de suministro, FDV e historial de precios. Comprende el valor actual del token y su posición en el mercado de un vistazo.
Estructura detallada del token Bonk (BONK)
Profundiza en cómo se emiten, asignan y desbloquean los tokens BONK. Esta sección destaca aspectos clave de la estructura económica del token: utilidad, incentivos y calendario de desbloqueo.
Overview
Bonk ($BONK) is a meme-driven Solana-based token designed for ecosystem engagement, initially launched via an airdrop during Solana’s depressed market sentiment. It operates as an SPL token on Solana, with bridged versions on Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Polygon, and Arbitrum. As of June 2025, Bonk stands out for its high community engagement, unique DeFi integrations, and carefully structured token economics.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Max Supply: BONK has a capped maximum supply of approximately 93.56 trillion tokens, reduced from previous burns.
- No Ongoing Minting/Inflation: All tokens were created at genesis with no programmed inflation or continuous issuance.
Burn Mechanism:
- BonkBot, a Telegram trading bot, charges a 1% trading fee on all trades. The collected fees are used entirely to buy back BONK tokens. Of this, 10% is automatically burned, reducing circulating and max supply, while other portions are re-injected into the ecosystem for various incentives and burn activities.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Bonk's token allocation is community-centric, targeting users, builders, and incentive programs rather than traditional fundraising. The breakdown is as follows:
|Allocation Category
|% of Supply
|Vesting / Lockup
|Early Contributors
|21.0%
|3-year linear vesting
|40 Solana NFT Projects
|21.0%
|Variable (typically via airdrop)
|Solana Market Participants & DeFi Users
|15.8%
|Immediate/airdrop
|BONK DAO (Community Initiatives)
|15.8%
|DAO-controlled
|Solana Artists & Collectors
|10.5%
|Immediate/airdrop
|Solana Developers
|5.3%
|Immediate/airdrop
|Initial Liquidity
|5.3%
|Deployed to DEXs
|Marketing
|5.3%
|For promotion/use
Key Features:
- No token sale, either public or private—no fundraising through token sale occurred.
- Early Contributors (22 core supporters) are subject to structured vesting, incentivizing long-term development.
- Community initiatives (via BONK DAO) and ecosystem partners are large recipients, furthering the network’s grassroot engagement approach.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
A. Core Utilities
- Liquidity Providing: Users can provide liquidity on BonkSwap and partner DEXs (e.g., pairing BONK with SOL, USDC), earning trading fees (APYs ranging from ~23%–43% as of early 2024).
- Staking: Liquidity providers are rewarded with esBONK, a staked derivative. esBONK can be further staked to unlock real BONK linearly over 365 days.
- Bonk or Bust: A binary options game on BonkSwap, using BONK as the bet currency for up/down predictions on the SOL/USD price.
- Bridging: BONK is accessible cross-chain, but utility is mainly on Solana.
B. Incentive Mechanisms
- esBONK Staking Rewards:
- ~55.56 million esBONK distributed daily to liquidity providers.
- esBONK can be staked to unlock BONK 1:1 over 365 days (no minimum/maximum).
- BonkBot Referral Program:
- Referrers earn a share of trading fees in BONK: 30% for month 1, 20% for month 2, 10% perpetually from month 3 onward.
- Paid from 20% of trading fees allocated for referrals within BonkBot.
- Trading Fee Distribution & Burn:
- On BonkBot, all trading fees are used to buy back BONK.
- 10% of these are instantly burned; other percentages support team, community, infrastructure, and development.
4. Lockup Mechanism and Vesting
- Team (Early Contributors) Vesting: 3-year linear vesting schedule that began January 1, 2023. Unlocks happen daily, with ~19.16 billion BONK released per day to this group, continuing until end-2025.
- Airdrop Recipients: No lock-up for most airdropped tokens; distributed for immediate liquidity/usage.
- DAO and Community Allocations: Controlled and released by BONK DAO at their discretion.
- Liquidity/Marketing/Artists/Developers: Immediate deployment with no vesting.
5. Unlocking Timeline
Early Contributors
- Start date: January 1, 2023
- Vesting: 3 years, linear daily unlocks (~19.16 billion BONK/day)
- End date: January 1, 2026
Other Allocations
- Airdrops and ecosystem shares were released immediately or as scheduled by the DAO or ecosystem partners.
Summary Table (Key Unlocks):
|Group
|Start
|End
|Unlock Type
|Notes
|Early Contributors
|Jan 1, 2023
|Jan 1, 2026
|Daily linear vesting
|21% of total supply
|Public & Ecosystem
|Dec 2022/Jan 2023
|---
|Immediate
|Airdrops, DAO, etc.
|DAO (Community)
|Jan 2023
|Ongoing
|As determined
|15.8% Total, DAO control
6. Circulating and Total Supply (as of June 2025)
- Current Circulating Supply: ~79.4 trillion BONK
- Total/Burned Supply: Max supply reduced over time, currently ~88.8 trillion BONK (due to burn functions).
7. Criticisms & Nuances
- Concentration: The top 10 wallet addresses on Solana together hold ~35% of the total supply, suggesting centralization risk.
- No On-chain Voting Power: BONK does not confer governance rights, profit-sharing, or legal claims.
- Speculative Nature: BONK’s market cap and price history demonstrate extreme volatility, often tied to sentiment and viral events, highlighting memecoin dynamics.
Conclusion & Implications
BONK’s tokenomics blend aggressive memecoin distribution with structured, community-dominated allocation, robust staking incentives, and meaningful burn mechanics. Its design:
- Fosters long-term developer/community loyalty via vests and DAO control,
- Maximizes immediate network effects with airdrops,
- Reduces supply through gameified utility and burn,
- Incentivizes holders with staking and DeFi opportunities.
However, users and investors should remain cognizant of large holder concentration, the lack of governance, and the speculative nature of demand beyond core utility and ecosystem incentives.
For the latest, always verify via Bonk’s DAO or official resources, as supply and unlocking schedules may evolve with additional DAO-driven proposals and community decisions.
Tokenómica de Bonk (BONK): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso
Entender la tokenómica de Bonk (BONK) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.
Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:
Suministro total:
El número máximo de tokens BONK que se han creado o se crearán jamás.
Suministro circulante:
El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.
Suministro máx.:
El límite máximo de tokens BONK que pueden existir en total.
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.
Tasa de inflación:
Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.
¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?
Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.
Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.
Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.
Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.
Ahora que entiendes la tokenómica de BONK ¡explora el precio en vivo del token BONK!
