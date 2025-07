Información de Biometric Financial (BIOFI)

The BioFi Ecosystem leverages biometric security to provide decentralized finance products and services riding on the blockchain. BioFi addresses the concerns many people have about safeguarding their personal data and being safe from exploitation by fraudsters.

Sitio web oficial: https://biometricfinancial.org/home/ Whitepaper: https://biometricfinancial.org/paper/BioFi%20Whitepaper%2003-13-2023.pdf Explorador de bloques: https://bscscan.com/token/0x11A31b833d43853f8869C9EEc17F60e3B4d2a753