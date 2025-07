Información de B3TR (B3TR)

VeBetterDAO is an app-based gamified ecosystem where users earn rewards for different kinds of sustainable activities. Built on the VeChainThor blockchain, the platform allows users to create value by tokenizing real-world activities ranging from reducing waste, eating more healthily, driving EVs, or working out, among other things. The platform offers an incentive-based ecosystem, governed by a DAO, that empowers individuals, businesses, and institutions to make positive contributions while earning B3TR token as rewards.

Sitio web oficial: https://vebetterdao.org/ Whitepaper: https://vechain.org/assets/whitepaper/VeBetterDAO-whitepaper.pdf Explorador de bloques: https://vechainstats.com/account/0x5ef79995fe8a89e0812330e4378eb2660cede699/