Información de Aura Network (AURA)

Aura Network is a layer-1, NFT-centric blockchain that focuses on expanding the use of NFTs across various industries. Our vision is to create a one-stop destination for minting, evaluating, querying, and transacting NFTs, to become a pioneer NFT infrastructure for the future.

Sitio web oficial: https://aura.network/ Whitepaper: https://docs.aura.network/ Explorador de bloques: https://aurascan.io/