Información de ASSCOIN (ASSCOIN)

AssCoin is a humorous memecoin created by the developers of FartCoin, with viral potential. With its funny name and light-hearted community vibe, AssCoin has become an entertainment-driven token in the cryptocurrency world. It doesn’t serve any real financial purpose but relies on social media and community involvement to drive its value, representing a part of the meme coin culture.

Explorador de bloques: https://solscan.io/token/G3EDZoS49NRVKP8X1HggHZJueJeR8d2izUHeXdV3pump